City Hall and all recreation department buildings will be closed to the public for at least two weeks, starting today, according to Rutland Mayor David Allaire.
The move came shortly after Republican Gov. Phil Scott ordered all schools in Vermont closed by Wednesday, the latest in a series of measures aimed at curtailing the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Personnel will be manning all the offices and essential services will be maintained — police, fire, (Department of Public Works) — but City Hall itself will be closed to the public,” Allaire said.
The mayor said a list of emergency contact numbers for each department will be made available to the public.
“If there’s a land-records search that’s time sensitive, they’ll be able to do that on a case-by-case basis,” Allaire said.
Allaire said the Rutland Free Library would close this week and that he did not know when it would re-open. He said he believed most of the recreation programs that would be impacted already had been canceled.
“This is not only for social distancing, but the greater good,” he said. “We’re taking our lead from the recommendations we’re hearing and the Department of Health. The most important thing is to slow the spread.”
Allaire said his goal was to re-open City Hall in time for the next water bill.
“We’ve put a two-week period on it because April 1, the new water bills are out,” he said Monday afternoon. “They won’t be due until the end of April.”
However, Allaire told the Board of Aldermen Monday night that the closures were “until further notice.”
“We will re-evaluate that decision every couple weeks,” he said.
Allaire said it was still to be determined what the closure would mean for public meetings scheduled at City Hall during that time, such as the Development Review Board meeting Wednesday night.
“We haven’t quite got that far yet,” he said. “We’ll take that on a case-by-case basis.”
Meanwhile, Rutland Town’s Facebook page made a similar announcement, saying the town offices would close for two weeks starting today
“The staff will remain working and if you need a copy of a document, you’re asked to call 802-773-2528,” the announcement read. “Most documents can be emailed, mailed or you can schedule a pickup time out front of the building with one of our staff members.”
Castleton and West Rutland also have announced their town offices would be limited to “essential municipal operations only.” West Rutland officials extended dog licenses to May 1 and said water and sewer bills would be mailed out a week late, March 23, and due April 23.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.