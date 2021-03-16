Rutland City Clerk Henry Heck said he wants to remind everyone City Hall is, in fact, open.
“After two big elections and stuff, it’s unbelievable how many phone calls we’ve been getting in the last two weeks,” he said. “It is what it is. We are open for business and have been.”
The building reopened to the public in October. The Washington Street entrance remains closed, but the public can access the building from Strongs Avenue or the parking lot.
“We’re still doing appointments for land records, but we’ve been doing multiple appointments in a one-hour time-frame,” he said. “We try not to have two or three people in the vault.”
Visitors who are in the building for more than an hour will have their temperature taken, Heck said, and be asked for contact tracing information.
“We still disinfect and sanitize, and do all those things,” he said.
City Treasurer Mary Markowski stressed that while the building is open, they are trying to give people with business in her office as many alternatives to coming in as they can.
“We really have tried, throughout COVID, to do as much as we can through the mail and email,” she said. “We had a pretty busy collection with the last tax collection. The building isn’t really designed to give you that 6 feet. If we have a line, we can only accommodate one person in the office at a time.”
Aside from that, Markowski said she knows a lot of people still are not comfortable going out, so she’s taken steps such as emailing tax bills.
Heck said the jump-in calls are likely in part because it is a busy time of year for his office.
“Dog licensing is coming up,” he said. “The liquor licenses are renewing. A lot of material has gone out to remind people. ... It’s still, I think, folks are just unaware. A lot of the other town clerks are not open in the capacity we are. They’re doing it by appointment. ... We just want the public to know that if they need us, we’re here.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
