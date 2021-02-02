Ward Three will vote at the American Legion as usual, and the Legion will get $1,000 for it, city officials said on Tuesday.
Late last week, American Legion state adjutant and former Rutland post commander Linda Perham said because the post had been forced to close under the emergency state orders shutting down clubs in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, she was not sure that they would be able to let city officials in to conduct the election on Town Meeting Day. In a later conversation, she said accused the state of “playing dirty” and that the Legion, which was struggling under the order, could as well.
City Clerk Henry Heck said Tuesday that he had reached a deal with Post Commander Dan Maniery for the city to rent the Legion Hall, which has long served at the polling location for Ward 3, for the day for $1,000. Heck said he would find the money in his elections budget.
“I understand, believe you me,” Heck said. “There’s a lot of businesses out there that are 11 months into this, and I don’t know how they’re hanging on.”
Only one of the city’s four polling places — Godnick Adult Center — is on city property. Heck the said the others — the Legion, Christ the King School and Calvary Bible Church — have long provided the space essentially for free. Heck said the organizations owning the locations have been offered stipends of about $100.
“The Legion has never charged us to hold an election in the past,” Heck said. “They consider it part of their civic duty. ... At the same time, they’ve been closed for weeks. They’re under some financial constraints, and they’re hanging on by their eyelids.”
Maniery said $1,000 was the upper end of what it would normally cost to rent the hall for the day, and only about a quarter of their monthly expenses while closed — the post still pays utilities, licensing fees, insurance and its mortgage while under the shut-down order. Heck said changing the polling location likely would cost the city more than $5,000. Moving, he said, would be relatively inexpensive on its own, but the expense of advertising the change enough to inform city voters in just more than a month would add up quickly.
“Both of us are fully satisfied and the membership will be satisfied,” Maniery said. “We’ve never charged the city for any election that I know of, but it’s just kind of a situation right now where we’re struggling, the membership is struggling.”
Maniery said the post has 620 regular members, 160 Sons of the American Legion, and about 200 Auxiliary members.
One other Rutland County town uses a Legion post as a polling location. Fair Haven Town Clerk Suzanne Dechame said Tuesday they have no issues with their post; polling would take place there on Town Meeting Day as normal.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
