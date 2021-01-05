City officials plan to look at traffic issues outside at least two restaurants.
The Board of Aldermen voted unanimously to refer the issue to the traffic safety committee Monday, after two board members said they had seen problems outside locations with drive-through windows.
Alderman Sam Gorruso began the discussion by saying he recently was behind somebody at the intersection of routes 4 and 7 who was unable to get into the parking lot because the line for Starbucks was backed up. He asked whether the city could contact the owners to see if they could configure it differently.
Alderman William Gillam said Dunkin’ on Woodstock Avenue was having similar problems, and the COVID-19 pandemic was creating traffic at the windows at higher levels than had been anticipated when the parking lot was designed.
“Their dining room’s not open, and that’s the problem,” Gillam said. “When they got their permits, they had their dining room and a certain number of cars per hour. Now everybody’s going through the drive-through.”
Gillam said he agreed it was something the city should try to address with businesses.
“If we can, we should do it gently and not slam-dunk them,” he said.
Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said Tuesday that city police had not responded to any crashes attributed to traffic at drive-throughs, but that it could pose a hazard. He also said the traffic issues at Starbucks appear to be confined to the parking lot for the most part.
“It’s a high-traffic location, high-traffic volume, controlled by the light there,” he said. “It backs up, but it backs up in the parking lot. I don’t think it’s exacerbating any other conditions on the road.”
The Woodstock Avenue Dunkin’, on the other hand, sometimes sees lines spilling into the roadway. Kilcullen said if motorists can’t get into the parking lot because of the line for the drive-through, they should take a trip around the block and wait for space to open up.
“That could create a problem, more than Starbucks,” he said.
Management of both restaurants did not immediately respond to inquiries on Tuesday.
gordon.dritschilo @rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.