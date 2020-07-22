The city may strongly encourage wearing masks, but a local mandate does not appear in the cards.
The Charter and Ordinance Committee voted Wednesday to have Alderwoman Rebecca Mattis, the committee chairwoman, work with City Attorney Matt Bloomer to present a draft resolution at the next full Board of Aldermen meeting saying that residents of Rutland “should” wear masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The language was a compromise between board members who wanted to require masks and those who only wanted to “encourage” the safety procedure.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, Gov. Phil Scott has called on Vermonters to wear masks while refusing to adopt a statewide mandate – though he has recently indicated that may change. The governor has allowed municipalities to adopt requirements if they see fit, and several have with varying degrees of strength.
The meeting Wednesday was triggered by a motion from Alderman Michael Talbott, who said he would prefer stronger language as a way of sending a clear message to the community.
“People’s lives may be at stake,” he said.
Alderwoman Melinda Humphrey said she could accept the board passing a resolution instead of adopting an ordinance as long as it had language to say wearing masks was required.
“A strong ask is not enough,” she said. “A strong encouragement is not enough.”
Alderwoman Lisa Ryan also announced herself as in the requirement camp.
“I don’t think we can just strongly encourage something like this when we’re going through a global pandemic,” she said.
Alderman Chris Ettori, on the other hand, said he was opposed to requiring masks – though he said people should be wearing them and that the science appears firmly in favor of them at this point. Instead, he said he wants to see a discussion on the quality and correct use of masks.
“My feeling is we should be helping our community achieve the overall goal, which is to have people wear masks where appropriate,” he said.
Ettori said he wanted to see education, and he also wanted to take $5,000 out of the business incentive fund to help make masks more readily available. He also noted that if the board did not adopt an enforcement mechanism, they were not actually requiring anything, regardless of the language in the resolution.
Humphrey asked Police Chief Brian Kilcullen for his perspective, and the chief said the thought his department would be ill-equipped to enforce a mask mandate, saying the department’s role has been “education and seeking voluntary compliance.”
Fire Chief William Lovett cautioned that getting involved in providing the public masks could have logistical pitfalls in light of the troubles the fire department has had getting masks for staff.
“We’re fortunate to have a city clerk who is like Radar O’Reilly,” Lovett said, likening Henry Heck to the “M*A*S*H” character. “Like Radar kept the 4077 well stocked, Henry has done an incredible job getting those masks.”
Board President Matt Whitcomb said everyone seemed to agree masks should be worn, and he suggested that a unanimous resolution might send a better message to the community than an ordinance on which the board is divided.
“I wonder if what we really should be enforcing is businesses that might be cutting corners,” he said. “Maybe that’s where our effort ought to go.”
Mattis said she saw the arguments in favor of strong language but suspected being encouraging would be more effective. Also, she agreed with Whitcomb on the value of unanimity.
“The people in this city may not look up to the whole board, but I think most people in the city look up to a few aldermen,” she said.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.