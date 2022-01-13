City department heads have proposed $6.7 million worth of projects for Rutland’s $4.4 million in ARPA funds.
The Finance Committee held the first of three meetings Wednesday to recommend the allocations for the federal COVID stimulus money, with the aim of sending a proposal to the full Board of Aldermen at the end of the month. This week’s meeting was focused on talking to department heads about their priorities among projects they had already proposed.
Mayor David Allaire asked the committee to keep in mind the city is receiving the money in two separate payments of $2.2 million a year apart and advised against committing it all at once.
“The landscape changes so quickly,” he said. “Things could be so different between now and 12 months from now in terms of desires and needs. ... I’m hoping you don’t dole out the whole $4.4 million.”
Allaire also pointed out that the city no longer has impact fees from Diamond Run Mall to fall back on whenever it needs matching funds for a grant and advised putting aside $100,000 to $200,000 for that purpose that he could build on in future budgets.
Allaire has also proposed an across-the-board $500 bonus for every city employee that worked through the pandemic. Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said he was requesting roughly four times that for his officers and civilian employees, saying he based his number on giving everyone an extra $1 an hour for the year.
Kilcullen said the “COVID bonus” was the highest priority of his requests, which included work on the police station building estimated at $60,000, IT upgrades “approaching six figures,” work on the police station parking lot and more parking kiosks downtown.
Fire Chief William Lovett said his department’s 50-year-old radio system failed last year and with replacement parts unavailable, they’re looking at $250,000 for a new one. Beyond that, he said they had air packs and thermal imaging equipment due for replacement.
Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters is hoping to pay for upgrades at multiple city parks but her priority was Main Street Park, where the city recently learned it needs to replace the gazebo.
“That’s what our nonprofits are using,” Peters said of Main Street Park. “The Chaffee Center — if we didn’t have that space, they wouldn’t have been able to have an art festival.”
Peters put the work at Main Street Park at $250,000.
“We want to get the most bang for our buck,” Alderman William Gillam said. “If we’re talking about the image of the city, that park is our image.”
Alderman Devon Neary, who crunched the numbers totaling all the requests at $6.7 million, argued for $300,000 to $500,000 for underground utility work ahead of the streetscape project being considered for Center Street.
The Department of Public Works had the costliest collection of requests. Commissioner James Rotondo said they were hoping for $100,000 to clean sewer trunks, $750,000 for upgrades at the sewer plant and $2.5 million to replace water mains. Rotondo noted that a number of roads that needed to be resurfaced were on hold because the pipes under them also need to be replaced and the COVID stimulus could be used in concert with the city’s paving bond.
“The benefit of using ARPA money (for the pipes) is we won’t have to go through the state revolving loan fund,” Rotondo said. “There’s a lot of requirements there. We can get this done a lot quicker and, we think, a lot cheaper.”
Alderman Michael Doenges asked if the pipe replacement might be covered under the federal infrastructure bill. Rotondo replied that they did not yet know what that would cover, but they did know the project was ARPA-eligible.
