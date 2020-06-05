When dental practices reopen, Rutland County’s only pediatric dentist won’t be among them.
Dr. Gary Breen recently sent a letter to patients saying he had decided not to reopen his practice “primarily based on the logistical difficulties in providing the optimal and required COVID-19 safety precautions.” The letter also notes that Breen opened his practice in 1979, and that he has been trying unsuccessfully to hand it off to a new pediatric dentist for a year and a half.
Breen declined an invitation for an interview.
Dr. Judith Fisch, a Rutland dentist and past president of the Vermont Dental Society, said the state is struggling with a shortage of dentists in general but that the loss of Breen would be particular troublesome for Rutland. She said in his absence, the closest pediatric dentist is in Middlebury; after that the next closest is in Norwich.
“It’s not easy for parents to have to drive a long drive during the working day to get to a dental appointment,” she said.
Fisch said some children have more involved dental needs than adults and that younger children can be more difficult to treat for dentists who lack pediatric training.
Fisch said the VDS is engaged in broad-based recruiting efforts, employing a recruitment coordinator, and had spoken to the mayor’s office and Chamber of Commerce about Rutland’s particular needs.
“I don’t think the Dental Society can concentrate on one particular area,” she said. “We serve the state as a whole.”
Chamber Executive Director Mary Cohen said she and Fisch were planning to specifically lobby dentists at the June Stay-to-Stay event, but that was canceled as result of the pandemic.
Cohen said she was not aware of any other business in the Rutland area saying it would not reopen for reasons connected to the pandemic.
“I know there are some that are certainly considering, but I can’t think of any that said ‘I can’t do this any longer,’” she said. “I think the federal aid that happened at first was good and helped. Now we just need more urgency at the state level.”
Disclosure: This reporter’s daughter was among Breen’s patients.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.