City departments made their pitches for various projects that could be funded under the COVID stimulus Thursday.
The Finance Committee held what Chair Sharon Davis said would be a series of meetings aimed at making a recommendation to the full Board of Aldermen on how to spend the $4.4 million in ARPA money coming to the city. She said the meeting Thursday was aimed at taking a first look at a list of projects assembled by Mayor David Allaire through meetings with his department heads. She said she did not want to start debating the relative merits of the proposals yet and there would be chances to add to the list.
Allaire himself told the committee his list was meant as a starting point and that he did not expect all the projects on it to be doable, especially when eligibility for ARPA funding remained “a moving target.”
“You’re going to come up with your own ideas,” he said. “That’s fine. I’m not wed to any of that.”
City Clerk Henry Heck said he would like to spend some money on IT infrastructure for the aldermanic chambers, giving the board modern teleconference capabilities. One of the most important steps he could take in his office, he said, was digitizing land records, which was specifically eligible for ARPA funding and would allow people needing to do title searches to do them remotely.
Alderman Thomas DePoy spoke on behalf of the recreation department, whose largest request involved replacing the Main Street Park gazebo, which was recently closed off as unsafe.
“It’s not just replacement of the gazebo,” he said. “It’s storage. There’s plumbing in there so we could put in bathrooms.”
Public Works Commissioner James Rotondo said he’s been revising his list as new information on eligibility became available. Leading his current choices, he said, was a $2.5 million water main replacement project.
“We really need to stay on track,” he said. “A few years ago we did an analysis and we had 20 miles of water pipe that was more than 100 years old.”
Rotondo said he was also hoping for $750,000 in work at the sewer plant and $250,000 in work on sewer lines.
“Quite honestly, I could have used all $4½ million, but I didn’t want to be greedy,” he said, noting that he’ll likely be requesting bond votes in the near future if these projects aren’t funded through the stimulus.
Deputy Fire Chief Scott Mangan told the committee the department would like to replace a variety of obsolete equipment, starting with the radio system.
“We have not seen parts supported for 20 years on some of these items,” he said. “The radio company does not want to work on our equipment anymore — it’s that out of date.”
He said they were in similar boats with their breathing gear and thermal imaging cameras.
Rutland City Police Cmdr. Gregory Sheldon argued for COVID premium pay for the officers.
“It was interesting to see the fear in the eyes of the officers when they came back and said, ‘I got exposed. This guy screamed and spat in my face, and I have to go home to my kids — what should I do?’” he said.
City Treasurer Mary Markowski said she would like to see an improvement city officials started saying was needed after Tropical Storm Irene — an upgrade to the city website.
“The city website is not a useful site,” she said. “It would be great if we had a nice website that was user-friendly. ... If we want to digitize records, wouldn’t it be nice if you could find them on the city website? Right now, if you look on the website for the recreation department, you’d have to look pretty far down.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.