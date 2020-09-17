Organizers say a temporary reconfiguration of Center Street has been a big hit, and the city is looking at a grant to study a more permanent redesign.
The Community and Economic Development Committee voted unanimously Thursday to recommend that the Board of Aldermen apply for a $30,000 Agency of Transportation grant to study permanently changing the street.
Since early July, temporary structures have been in place narrowing the street, expanding the sidewalks and creating “parklets” — spaces allowing downtown restaurants to offer outside dining. The change was made partly to see how some of the ideas discussed in the rewrite of the downtown master plan might work and partly to help restaurants replace seating capacity lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Aesthetically, I think the looks came out even better than I had even hoped,” Rutland Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Brennan Duffy told the committee. “Our trees have survived. Those have, I guess, been living in a fairly tough environment for a tree, but they seem to have made it.”
Those trees are going to be transplanted into convenient spots of ground by the city forester, Duffy said, and the RRA and Downtown Rutland Partnership are working with the city departments on preparations to break down and store the temporary infrastructure for the winter.
“We can’t keep those up during the winter,” Duffy said of the dividers. “They affect snow removal and will have to come out.”
Alderman Sam Gorruso said he has eaten meals downtown a lot this year and the reconfiguration was a “grand slam.”
“You made everybody happy while still providing flow for traffic and parking,” he said.
The Rutland Regional Planning Commission studied traffic flows on Center Street during the reconfiguration. Transportation Planner Devon Neary said average speeds on Center Street slowed to 16 mph, but that traffic volume remained at 2,500 to 3,500 cars a day.
“It’s kind of a lot for that street,” he said. “I think a lot of that traffic is cut-through traffic where they’re not trying to access businesses on that street, but they’re using it to get to Route 7 or residential areas on the other side.”
Neary said this was neither good nor bad, but if the city wants to make Center Street more pedestrian-friendly, it needs to discourage through-traffic.
Neary said an online survey found overwhelmingly positive attitudes toward the redesign, with only “a handful” of negative comments. He said the survey also showed more than 60% support for closing Center Street to vehicular traffic and making it pedestrian only, similar to Church Street in Burlington. Gorruso noted that this was an oft-raised topic, and while he likes the idea, Rutland lacks the features of Burlington that make Church Street what it is — though he said it might be feasible “someday.”
Duffy said the grant will allow the city to study potential designs for narrow streets and wider sidewalks with two-way, one-way and no vehicular traffic, and additional grants would be available for next steps in early 2021. Neary said the way the city has been carrying out planning for the redesign will make it easier to get funding if it decides to pursue reconstruction.
