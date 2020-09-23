City Clerk Henry Heck said he’ll be ready to take your ballots when City Hall reopens Oct. 1, but he’d much prefer you put them in one of the drop boxes outside.
“There’s a lot of media-driven fear out there regarding the postal service, what they’re capable of, what they might not be able to do,” Heck said.
The Vermont Secretary of State’s office is distributing ballots for the November election to every active voter. Heck said the first batch has gone out and that while he does not know when Rutland voters will get theirs, all ballots are supposed to be delivered by Oct. 7.
Voters who don’t get a ballot by then — or get one and lose it — can still go their local clerk’s office and request one. Heck said they will have to fill out a form certifying that they have not voted anywhere else, and a state database will tell the clerk’s office whether a ballot had already been received by that voter. Heck said anyone in the city who has not received a ballot by the second week of October should contact his office.
Heck also stressed the need to correctly package ballots. Each one, he said, will come with an inner envelope and an outer envelope. Voters are to place completed ballots in the inner envelope, sign the inner envelope and then place the inner envelope in the outer envelope. Turning in a ballot without using and signing the correct envelopes will result in the ballot being declared “defective.”
According to the Assistant City Clerk Tracy Kapusta, 220 of the 2,740 absentee ballots issued for the primary — roughly 8% — came back defective. She said only 4% of absentee ballots were defective in 2016.
With the City Clerk’s office serving as an early polling location, voters can bring completed ballots there or get ballots and fill them out there, but use of the drop boxes at the Strongs Avenue and Wales Street entrances is strongly encouraged.
“Our office is small, and we can really only have one person in the office at a time,” Kapusta said.
Voters can, of course, still go to the polls in-person on Nov. 3, either to drop off their ballots or to get one and fill it out. In the latter case, they will have to sign a form certifying that they have not sent in an absentee ballot or otherwise voted elsewhere.
“Polling places will be perfectly COVID-enforced,” Heck said. “Masks are mandatory.”
Also, Heck advised not to count out the U.S. Postal Service.
“The day of the primary, the Postal Service came to our office six times delivering a single absentee ballot,” he said. “Our Post Office went above and beyond making sure every ballot that was cast got to us.”
