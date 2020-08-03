City Clerk Henry Heck said he isn’t expecting a lot of in-person voting next week, but that poll workers are ready.
“We will be making sure polling places are as safe as possible,” he said. “We ask voters, if they are going to vote in person, you observe social distancing. ... The normal practice of going in, saying hi to your ward clerk and the workers – the normal everyday events that happen are not going to be normal this year.”
Heck said they will have masks, gloves and hand sanitizer available at polling stations. He said voters exercising medical exemptions to the state’s mask mandate may be separated into a different part of the polling station.
However, Heck said he doesn’t know how many people will vote in-person because his office has issued roughly 3,000 mail-in ballots.
“This is just for the primary, which will make it one of the larger primaries we’ve seen in the city,” he said.
Other municipalities tell similar stories. Fair Haven has had more than 300, which Town Clerk Suzanne Dechame said was unheard of for a primary. Barre City Clerk Carolyn Dawes said they have mailed out almost 1,600 ballots.
“In 2018, we mailed out 200,” she said. “We’ve never had much more than 1,300 people participate in a primary, period – that’s in-person and mail-in.”
Barre Town is using a drive-through voting format the town tested during local elections in June. Voters can drive up to get their ballots in one spot, park to fill them out in another and drop them off at a third. Fair Haven will offer outdoor voting booths at the American Legion post — weather permitting.
While Rutland is offering no such innovations, Heck said voters will be able to drop off their mail-in ballots at polling places. He also said that City Hall would be closed to all but election business Monday and Tuesday and that poll workers would start processing mail-in ballots on Monday.
“We will not be doing vital records,” he said. “We will be adhering to election matters only. ... The state has allowed us – we could be counting ballots right now. We chose not to do that. I don’t want to turn my machines on and off if I don’t have to.”
Heck said he fears that the structure of the primary will lead to a high number of “defective ballots.” Mail in voters are sent Democratic, Republican and progressive ballots, he said, and told to put the one they fill out in one envelope and the other two in another. Voters who don’t include their unused ballots in what they send in, he said, will have their ballot rejected.
Heck also said that they plan not to post results at individual wards this year, instead making all results available at City Hall. He said they are counting on a low physical turnout on primary day.
“I would hope it’s going to be less than a couple hundred,” he said.
