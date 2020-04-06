The city is preparing a recreation building to isolate city employees who have been exposed to COVID-19.
“We have to plan for the worst and hope for the best,” Mayor David Allaire told the Board of Aldermen Monday night.
Allaire briefed the board during its regular meeting, saying that the Building and Zoning Office had created a plan to convert the Courcelle building to isolate housing. The Courcelle building is a former Army Reserve center that was converted into offices, maintenance facilities and program space for the Recreation and Parks Department, though, the department had moved its administrative offices to the College of St. Joseph gymnasium a few weeks before the city closed all recreation buildings.
“If a city employee were to come into contact with someone who is COVID-positive and that employee does not want to go home and risk infecting family members ... we have set the building up for any potential happening with any potential employee,” Allaire said. “It’s all about planning. We’re hoping that’s an eventuality that doesn’t happen, but it’s a concern that has been raised.”
Allaire updated the board on other measures his administration has taken regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, starting with the lockdown last week of City Hall.
“There is absolutely no access except for an emergency,” he said. “It was made clear in no instance should there be face-to-face contact in any of those city buildings.”
Allaire discussed ways the city was using to get information out as well. He said the emergency operations center has produced daily news releases and sometimes videos, exploring different online platforms.
The mayor said they were exploring some much more old-fashioned platforms.
Allaire noted the lawn signs that were popping up around town, and said that Awesome Graphics owner Mike Napolitano was working with funding from some other local business owners to mass-produce signs with the state Department of Health’s recommendations for preventing the spread of COVID-19.
“Whatever the message is, we’re going to try to blanket the community as much as we can,” he said.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.