Road work restarts in the city next week.
Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg said crews from Wilk Paving would be "reclaiming" several streets, grinding up broken asphalt and laying down an improved base ahead of resurfacing work.
Crews are scheduled to work on Church and Phillips streets Monday and Tuesday; Dana, Marble and Coolidge avenues Tuesday and Wednesday and then Campbell Road of Thursday and Friday.
"That's just the first week," Wennberg said. "We're going to see how things go week-to-week."
Wennberg said a late start to last year's paving season has the city scrambling to complete the projects funded under to 2019-2020 budget.
"Usually, we try to finish in the fall but they fell behind," he said. "It was the wet spring and other issues with equipment breakdowns. ... They were behind when they finally started."
This spring has been much more dry, Wennberg said.
"They're starting when they normally do," he said. "They could've started weeks ago but for the COVID thing."
Wennberg said none of this work falls under the $5 million paving bond voted in March, but that the city is already seeing some benefit from having approved the bond.
"We're getting super-duper good attention from the contractors," he said. "They want us to have nothing but happy experiences."
Wennberg said he expects to be paying for road work out of the current budget past the end of the fiscal year in June, and not start dipping into the bond until the end of the summer.
Wennberg said the work may call for one-way traffic in the affected areas, but otherwise traffic disruptions were expected to be minimal. He said the contractors intend to put the base down immediately so the time the roads are under construction should be minimized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.