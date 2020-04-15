Eleven local businesses have received preliminary approval for the city’s new emergency loans.
The emergency loan fund for businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic was created last week. The Rutland Redevelopment Board met this week to review the first round of applications. A list of the recommendations was not immediately available Wednesday, but they go before the Board of Aldermen Monday for final approval.
“I think (RRA executive director Brennan Duffy) and (RRA board chairman) Dave Cooper did a good job trying to manage a very difficult process,” said Alderman Chris Ettori, a member of the RRA board.
The deadline for the first round was Friday. Thirteen businesses applied.
“I think demand is strong,” Duffy said. “We only had a fairly limited amount of time between the policy getting approved and the first deadline. ... We didn’t know what to expect.”
Duffy and Ettori both said they felt the process went well.
“The meeting was two hours long as we tried to listen to the business-owners try to talk about their needs,” Ettori said. “I think what we saw is, this pandemic is affecting businesses from across the spectrum. We saw individual-owner businesses, such as a house inspector; land inspector who’s kind of on their own ... Vermont Truffle Co., a few restaurant/bars, cafes. It was mostly individual, one, two, three (-person) businesses where the owner was an employee.”
The program allows businesses to apply for $5,000 or $10,000 loans. The $5,000 loans are interest-free, while the $10,000 loans have a longer term. Payments on both are deferred until the end of the term. Ettori said the applications were split roughly evenly between those seeking $5,000 and those asking for $10,000.
“The RRA board is trying to spread the money around as much as they can, so we asked some if $5,000 would work,” he said.
Ultimately, the RRA recommended 10 loans for $5,000 and one for $10,000. Ettori said those who applied for $10,000 but were only approved for $5,000 can still make their case for the larger loan to the Board of Aldermen. Ettori said the only applications that were rejected were ones where the RRA had unanswered questions and the applicants were not on the phone when their turn came up in the meeting.
“To be fair, that meeting went on for two hours and you assume some people have better things to do than sit on a phone for two hours waiting for their applications to be heard,” he said.
The loan fund was created with $100,000 from the city’s business incentive program. Awarding the full recommended amount would leave $40,000 in the fund for a second round, and the RRA has recommended the city add another $30,000.
