Organizers of the regional marketing campaign said Tuesday that if the city wants to see results, it needs to think long term.
The Marketing Committee voted unanimously to recommend that the Board of Aldermen allocate another $16,000 to the campaign, which is aimed at getting people to move to the Rutland area. Organizers are asking towns in Rutland County to contribute $1 per person to support activities in the coming year, which Chamber and Economic Development of the Rutland Region Executive Director Lyle Jepson said will include filtering and pursuing leads developed through the Real Rutland website.
“We have 5,000 email addresses that we need to do something with in a safe way,” Jepson said. “We need to automate the process.”
Jepson said an automated process funded with the money being sought by the campaign will identify “hot” leads from the collection, allowing the campaign to pair them with “catcher” chosen to speak to an individual family’s needs in considering moving to Rutland. Jepson said that includes pairing prospects with local families that have children roughly the same age.
Jepson said the campaign had raised $482,000 through four years. The city contributed $138,000, Jepson said, and $270,000 came from the local business community, with outlying towns providing the rest.
Alderman Sam Gorruso noted that he was certified as a marketing consultant and expressed misgivings about the campaign, saying the only marketing he had seen were the “I Love Rutland” stickers.
“They were really dumb,” he said. “They were the worst waste of money I had ever seen.”
Others at the meeting pointed out that the stickers were not part of the campaign, and Gorruso apologized. Gorruso said the city needed a brand and that he had recently spoken to someone who thought the city was still overrun by Los Solidos, a street gang that made headlines in the 1990s.
“We still haven’t branded ourselves out of that,” he said. “Real Rutland — it’s just another ‘blah-blah-blah’ kind of campaign in my opinion. ... We’ve got to get a hook.”
As an example of successful branding, Gorruso pointed to “Smiling Steve” at the Rutland Pharmacy, and suggested something centered on beloved local activities, playing somehow off words ending in “-ing.” He and Jepson exchanged contact information in order to discuss it further. Gorruso stressed that he, too, loved Rutland and believed it to be a special place.
Russ Marsan, co-owner of Carpenter & Costin and one of the campaign organizers, said that 70 people had come to the area as a direct result of the campaign, and some of those were buying multiple buildings, fixing them up and renting them out. He said two of his employees were brought here by the campaign.
“These folks are very much looking for a community to belong to,” he said. “They’re looking to make a difference and, for the most part, they’re looking to raise families.”
Alderwoman Sharon Davis asked whether the campaign was marketing to businesses or concentrating on bringing families to Rutland.
“This all started because our businesses were saying ‘We can’t find employees,’” Jepson said, adding that they would, of course, support people wanting to bring businesses with them.
Jepson said that in addition to the 70 people the campaign attracted, the overall effort likely helped retain some families, and reiterated the point that the campaign was a long-term one.
“We could see 70 people every one or two years and, boy, would that make a huge difference down the road,” he said.
