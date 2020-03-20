No business is safe from coronavirus. That includes the news media.
In an industry that depends on advertising and sponsorships, as well as subscribers, to pay for these pages to be gathered, assembled, produced, printed and delivered, it should be no surprise that we would also feel the pinch. We are grateful for the thousands of readers who turn to us Tuesday through Saturday. But when businesses are hurting, business owners have little money to pump into our operation. To the loyal advertisers who are sticking with us, we are so grateful.
The good news is: We are still here.
The bad news is: To stay here we have to make some concessions.
On Friday, I made the decision to temporarily cut back our publishing days. Printing and delivering the newspapers are the most expensive things we do. So starting next week, we will be publishing The Times Argus and Rutland Herald on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. We will continue to provide news on the off-days (Monday, Wednesday and Friday) on our websites, www.timesargus.com and www.rutlandherald.com, as well as on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Hopefully, after the health crisis has run its course over a few weeks, we will return to our regular Tuesday through Sunday publishing schedule. (We also will continue to publish our free weeklies, The Central Vermont Reader and the Rutland Reader.)
Secondly, I am temporarily laying off about 20 employees across both newspapers. It is a jarring cost-saving measure, and I am very sorry that I had to make this decision. But I am grateful that it is temporary. Earlier this week, we closed our offices to foot traffic, and have been encouraging anyone who wants to place an ad (display or classified), purchase a subscription, or leave us a news tip to do so by calling our customer service department at 800-244-2131. We are still conducting business as usual when it comes to our loyal customers and advertisers.
Also earlier this week, I asked employees to begin to telecommute so they were not congregating at the offices. Because of “cloud-based” technology, many of our employees can work from home right now, not just serving customers but producing the newspapers as well.
Trust us, we hope this is all temporary, too. We miss the office banter, the discussions about what's going on out in the community, and the adrenaline rush of breaking news.
In the meantime, our news staffs will continue to bring you news about the effects of the coronavirus in our communities, as well as features and profiles of amazing things going on. There are some incredible stories taking shape that need our telling.
You can continue to expect our award-winning journalism, as well as our four-section Weekender on Saturdays. But what will be lacking will be our calendar listings (there isn't much happening at the moment), and a scaled-back sports section (also not much happening unless Tom Brady decides to come back to the Patriots).
In these coming weeks, we will provide more puzzles and ideas for things to do at home. So be sure to check out those valuable gems, and look for reader engagement prompts from us to help pass the days.
Our owners, Sample News Group, remain committed to keeping these newspapers open and serving the communities in our markets. Other newspapers around the nation have not been so lucky, ceasing operations altogether. Fortunately, that is not us.
As I told the staff, after this temporary hardship, we are confident that the health crisis will have run its course, and that we all can get back to doing the important work we do.
Thank you, loyal readers and advertisers. We find ourselves at the center of amazing communities. And it is because of you and your resilience that we proudly carry on.
Steven Pappas is the executive editor and publisher of the Rutland Herald and The Times Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.