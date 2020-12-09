Rutland City Public Schools Director of Finance Ted Plemenos gave the Board of School Commissioners its first look at a preliminary budget for fiscal year 2022 at its regular meeting Tuesday evening.
Plemenos reported that expenses for the district are budgeted at $57.8 million, down $1 million from fiscal year 2021. The average cost per equalized pupil is projected to be $16,900 — a 6.7% increase over the current fiscal year, but below forecasted state average of $17,612.
In a document provided to the Herald, Plemenos outlined $600,000 in new efficiencies and cost savings that helped to offset increases in costs for salaries, benefits and COVID-19-related effects.
An assessment in facilities conditions realized $60,000 to $100,000 in efficiencies through deferred maintenance.
Another approximately $500,000 in efficiencies will be realized through a reduction of an unspecified number of positions across district schools for the 2021-22 academic year.
Superintendent Bill Olsen informed district staff of the planned reductions in a letter last week. In it, he cited flat to declining enrollment and increasing educational costs, including health plan costs.
Employee health care premiums, which are set by the state, are expected to increase by 10% in the next fiscal year, a 2% decrease from the current year.
District enrollment has decreased by 5% during the past three years.
“In these exceptionally challenging times, we have to be certain that we offer a budget to the Board that will meet the needs of our students while being fiscally responsible to our community,” he wrote.
Speaking Wednesday, Olsen and Plemenos acknowledged the difficulty of the situation.
“It’s a real tricky needle to thread because you’re looking to be as efficient as possible and, yet, we’re talking about people,” Olsen said.
“It’s not only a difficult thing, but it’s happening at a very difficult time, so we’re extremely sensitive to that,” Plemenos said, adding that some but not all of the positions would be eliminated through natural attrition.
Olsen said, given the preliminary status of this budget and with a number of factors still in flux at the state level, a specific number of positions to be eliminated has not yet been determined.
Plemenos noted that as with most school budgets, 80% of the district’s expenses are “people-related costs,” including salaries and benefits, which are largely determined by forces outside district control. He also noted that more than 90% of employee salaries are set by union agreements, adding that all union contracts are up for renegotiation this year.
“The outcome of those negotiations obviously could have a material impact upon the district’s FY 2022 budget,” he stated.
Still, the district only will see a $300,000 increase in salaries and benefits in the proposed budget.
Plemenos attributed this relatively small increase to having fewer current district employees than were budgeted for in fiscal year 2021 — down to 502 from 518.
“There has been some attrition, and there have been some reductions with remote learning,” he said.
Also, the budget shows a $700,000 decrease in special education program costs, which Plemenos attributed to “greater use of in-house services and a changing mix of student needs.”
But while the district managed to bring expenses down, Plemenos noted revenues are projected to decline by $3 million as well.
Much of that is result of a drawdown of working capital that had accumulated through previous years.
Revenue from tuition and federal grants is expected to remain flat.
Nearly $2 million in state and federal grants will help keep down COVID-related expenses throughout the district, including Stafford Technical Center. Plemenos noted that “substantial” portions of these grants will be applied to fiscal year 2021 expenses.
Plemenos said the district has expended $400,000 in un-budgeted costs for materials and professional services related to COVID-19 since March, and has received $623,000 from the state to offset those expenses.
“The district looks like it’s going to be kept whole on those out of pocket, additional costs that were not in the budget,” he said.
Regarding fiscal year 2022, Plemenos said additional expenses were assumed, but he anticipates they will be covered through additional grants and efficiencies.
Looking at the big picture, Plemenos described the district as a “net beneficiary” of funding from federal and state sources.
In Fiscal Year 2020, for example, Rutland City taxpayers contributed 25 cents for each dollar of education spending by the district. Federal and state sources provided 75 cents of each dollar of education spending.
“Local taxpayers paid about $13 million in (Fiscal Year) 2020. … The district’s budget was just under $55 million. So that’s a 25% ratio,” he said.
Drilling down further, Finance Committee Chairwoman Joanne Pencak explained that of the $13.1 million, $8.2 million was from commercial and non-homestead taxes, which are set by the state. The balance of $4.9 million of the total budget are homestead taxes, which are set locally.
“So really the only tax rate that is influenced by our spending is the homestead, and that is less than 10% of our budget,” she said, adding that deeper budgetary cuts would see “very little benefit compared to what they would lose.”
One budgetary issue on some people’s minds this year is how much changing the Rutland Raider name and arrowhead symbol will cost, ultimately. In October, the School Board voted to cease use of the name and symbol on the grounds that they were harmful and offensive to Indigenous people.
Pencak said the board has run some numbers and cited a preliminary figure of about $125,000. That amount includes new athletic team uniforms that would be purchased anyway — though potentially on a different schedule — changes to scoreboards and the replacement of part of the floor in Keefe gym.
Pencak noted that not all uniforms would need to be replaced since not all of them bear the Raider name or arrowhead symbol.
She said the cost could be covered through fundraising efforts, which she said are “already lined up,” as well as tapping into a contingency fund — though use of those monies would require a board vote.
The decision to change the name and symbol has been met with backlash in the community and calls by some to vote down the budget in March.
Plemenos wondered why, given how disruptive this year already has been, people would want to create another disruption for students.
“If they don’t want their students to be in a sound district with sound finances and a sound educational plan, well, then they can choose one course of action. But I, personally, given that this should be about the students, I am at a loss to understand why anybody would do that,” he said.
Olsen said voting against the budget is not a constructive means of protest.
“If anybody has an argument on that issue, take it up with the board, or take it up with the administration. But I think voting against the budget for that reason would just hurt the kids, and it would hurt teachers who really have nothing to do with this,” he said.
