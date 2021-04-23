Rutland City schools are weighing how best to spend nearly $17 million in federal relief money.
Since the start of the pandemic, Vermont’s K-12 schools have received more than $500 million in relief. While a portion of that was dedicated to making schools safe and functional for students during this school year, the lion’s share remains unspent.
Ted Plemenos, director of finance for Rutland City Public Schools, said the district initially received $475,000 in Coronavirus Relief Funds to cover pandemic-related expenses for the 2020 calendar year. Those expenses included purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE) and cleaning supplies, reorganizing classrooms for social distancing, providing additional child care for employees, and various technology-related costs.
Subsequent relief packages came in the form of Elementary and Secondary School Relief (ESSR) grants, as part of last year’s CARES Act and $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan signed into law last month.
In addition to $1.1 million in the first batch of ESSR funds that have already been allocated to support instructional intervention in the current school year, RCPS will have until 2023 and 2024 to spend the second two tranches of ESSR money — $4.5 million and $11.2 million, respectively.
On paper, it may look like the district is receiving a large windfall, but Superintendent Bill Olsen is quick to point out it’s not a blank check. He noted initiatives must meet certain criteria, which can vary depending on the grant and as guidance from the state and federal government changes.
Allowed uses for the next batch of ESSR funds include: special education services, activities to address the unique needs of high-risk student populations, planning for remote learning, educational technology, summer and after-school programs, learning-loss and recovery, mental health services and supports, and school infrastructure repairs such as upgrades to HVAC systems.
“We have to follow their rules and we have to make sure we're meeting the needs of the needs assessment that we're developing,” Olsen said.
So while around $16 million in ESSR II and ESSR III funding has been allocated to RCPS, it doesn’t mean the district will ultimately spend that much.
“Would I guess that we'll be able to utilize all of it, given the administrative hurdles and hoops that you have to go through? We'll do our best, but I'd be pleasantly surprised if we get to 100%,” said Plemenos.
In order to access the money, the district first must conduct a needs assessment and submit a recovery plan to the Agency of Education.
Assistant Superintendent Rob Bliss said that plan will likely be implemented during the coming 18 to 24 months.
“It took you 12 months to walk into the woods, it's going to take at least that long to walk out,” he said.
As the plan is being developed, Plemenos said he has stressed the importance of not creating initiatives that will need to be funded after federal dollars run out.
“From a fiscal standpoint, we need to be careful in what services or personnel or programs we add because, if we build those things into our cost structure, and if we can't turn them off when the funding ends, then we could be facing a fiscal cliff that would be better to avoid,” he said.
In the meantime, Bliss said the district has already begun reengaging students. He noted the allocation of additional federal funds that have allowed them to develop some programming this spring, explaining that a number of students participated in an intervention program over April break.
“So, already, we're trying to connect with kids K-12 and make sure if they have a gap as a result of their experience this year, that we're trying to close that gap before the end of the school year,” he said. “We can't wait until the summer to take action to intervene on behalf of those students.”
Furthermore, Bliss acknowledged the need to use ESSR funds to remove barriers students might have while participating in programs outside the school day, such as providing food and transportation after school.
As for what programs might looks like this summer, he maintained they would be of a “highly engaging nature” and not simply “drill and kill”-style learning.
The district’s existing Tapestry and EPIC programs will be part of recovery initiatives this summer as well, he said.
Bliss noted students won’t be required to participate, but teachers could encourage students to do so if they need to catch up.
While no specific programs have been announced, Bliss suggested they might look like a series of one- or two-week camps that would be structured toward increasing skills and proficiency.
“The work we've done in this district on project-based learning is going to come into play, especially in places like the middle school,” he said.
With increased summer programming comes an increased need for staff. Bliss acknowledged that many teachers may not be up to the task after such a difficult school year.
“I know there are faculty that we have that, as much as they would want to be of help, they may not have the capacity,” he said.
However, Bliss said he has gotten a good response from teachers who are interested, adding that they would be compensated beyond their contracts for any additional work they do.
As the district begins to assess how to best apply its share of these funds, Olsen and Bliss see an opportunity to not only help students recover, but to bring them and the entire district forward.
“This is an ongoing process,” Olsen said, said expressing his hope to use the money to make long-term improvements to district curriculum and its physical infrastructure.
Bliss agrees, calling it a “transformational” opportunity.
“There is a chance to really improve how Rutland City Public Schools serves its community,” he said.
