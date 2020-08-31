Rutland ‘s public schools are ready to be back in session.
With a week to go until classes resume, Superintendent Bill Olsen said the district’s coronavirus pandemic reopening plan is set.
“We think we’ve done a good job making a plan for what happens in the building,” Olsen said.
RCPS has chosen to proceed with a mostly in-person model. Currently about 2,000 students are enrolled in district schools across the city.
Students in grades K-9 will attend school for in-person instruction five days a week. Students in grades 10-12 will be on a hybrid schedule of alternating in-person and remote days. On remote days, students will follow a schedule that combines synchronous and asynchronous learning. All students have been given the option to go fully remote.
Rutland Middle School students will be grouped into several cohorts situated in different parts of the building. Teachers will move between cohorts to minimize movement throughout the building.
Rutland High School’s alternating schedule means only about half the total student population will be in the building on a given day.
Olsen said breaks between classes have been increased and class release times will be staggered to minimize traffic and socializing in the halls.
Health screenings and temperature checks will be conducted upon arrival at all buildings.
Buses will also be running this fall. According to an RCPS survey conducted this summer, 34% of families rely on school busses for transportation at least some of the time. All bus riders will wear masks and be socially distanced.
Olsen said an additional staff member, such as a para-educator, will be placed on the bus to conduct screenings. He said staff would be repurposed from within the district though he does anticipate some extra costs.
“I can’t see how we can avoid not having to pay some overtime for this,” he said. “Those are just some of the added costs of dealing with changing how we do things.”
If a student boarding the bus fails the screening and no adult is present to take them home, Olsen said the student would be seated apart from other riders and brought to school where they would be isolated until a parent or guardian could come pick them up.
Overall, Olsen about one quarter of RCPS students chose to go fully remote.
Olsen said families who selected the option are required to commit to it until the end of the first quarter.
At Northeast and Northwest Primary Schools, about 20% of students will be remote. At Rutland Intermediate School, it will be 25%. RMS will have 35%. RHS will have 20%.
Stafford Technical Center is the outlier with only 6% remote.
“Their concept of remote is a lot more challenging when you have such a hands-on learning opportunity so very few kids chose to go remote,” Olsen said.
Remote percentages for the Allen Street and Grove Street campuses are also lower, but that is due to the typically low student numbers in those programs.
Students going all remote will still be able to access the district’s school meals program.
“Not all the details are finalized, but we’re gonna have some drop-off spots around the city for kids,” Olsen said.
Like students, teachers were also given the option to go remote.
“There are some pretty comprehensive, clear options that employees can take advantage of, in terms of leaves … if they specifically have some health issues or they have daycare issues,” Olsen said.
He said, currently, there are “less than five” employees who have requested leave, but noted that those departures have not created any shortages.
The district currently employs around 500 people, including teachers, para-educators, administrators and various other school staff.
Olsen explained that teachers who chose to go remote were reassigned to teach a group of remote-only students.
Alison Notte, chair of the RCPS Board of Commissioners is pleased with the district’s plan.
“I think administration has been working hard all summer … to have flexible plans in place,” she said,
Notte acknowledged that she has heard from people in the community who are “apprehensive” about opening and concerned that a shut down is inevitable.
“Hopefully if it’s done safely, there’ll be a good outcome,” she said.
Another concern Notte said she’s heard is from high school teachers who will have to simultaneously teach to students in the classroom and at home due to the school’s alternating hybrid schedule.
“To try and balance and deliver education that way, I think will be a little more challenging than in the spring when everyone was at home,” she said.
Patricia Aigner, district technology director, will be leading the team whose job it is to make sure teachers and students have the tools they need to succeed remotely.
“All summer (teachers) have been working on the pedagogy piece,” she said, explaining that the district has offered teachers access to graduate-level and self-paced courses on remote learning.
Aigner said the district has learned a lot from the remote experience in the spring.
“One of the things we’ve learned is that kids have to have reliable technology,” she said.
That means making sure all students have access to the same devices so they are not doing classwork on phones, tablets and other devices that might not be compatible with the platforms teachers are using.
“They’ll have consistency of experience, which helps both teaching and learning,” she said.
The district is also continuing to work with VTel, to provide routers to students who did not have home internet access.
She also noted that affordable broadband is available through Comcast’s Internet Essentials package, a need-based program that delivers internet for $10 a month.
Aigner reminded district students and families to take special care of their devices, to charge them every night and to be mindful when packing and transporting them to and from school.
While recharging batteries might be one challenge for students, Olsen acknowledged there will be others.
One is getting students and staff comfortable with being back inside buildings and following the new guidelines.
“I think there’s probably this anticipation of what it’s going to be like before you get in there,” he said.
“Once you get into the flow of it, it’s really not that bad — you wear a mask and you keep aware of distancing procedures and washing procedures — it doesn’t seem like it’s too out of the ordinary once you get going.”
Olsen underscored that all students will be required to wear masks while inside district buildings, but noted exceptions would be made for any students with health or physical impediments that would make wearing a mask difficult.
However, students who flagrantly choose to disregard the requirement may be asked to go home.
“We would say to a parent, “If (a student is) choosing not to do this, the remote option is right there for them,” he said.
Another challenge he sees is mitigating the spread of rumors and false information outside of schools.
“I worry about how social media can kind of fan the flames of some of the apprehension that people might have,” he said, explaining how, for example, a student with seasonal allergies could cause alarm if people take it out of context.
Olsen emphasized that the community at large bears a responsibility to keep schools healthy and open.
“The state is saying to us, it’s very unlikely that the spread is going to come from within the building, especially, I think, because we’re following all these really strict procedures,” he said, adding that he is confident that RCPS staff and students to follow the rules.
“The spread might come really from the communities,” he said. “So it all depends on what you’re doing outside of the building … how you’re how you’re associating with folks outside of your school day.”
