Rutland City Public Schools is making sure no child goes hungry this summer.
The district will offer free breakfast and lunch five days a week to all city children 18 years of age and younger.
The meals are made possible through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Summer Food Service Program — a federally funded, state-administered program that provides free meals to children in low-income areas when school is not in session.
RCPS Assistant Superintendent Rob Bliss said children are most prepared to develop, grow and learn when they are healthy and well fed.
“This is one of the basic needs, and it’s really fortunate that we can help out as much as we can,” he said.
BROC Community Action, on Union Street, will serve as pickup site for local families, providing 40 bagged breakfasts and lunches daily. Meals are available for pickup from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, on a first-come, first-served basis until Aug 13. (Meals will not be provided on July 5.)
Children enrolled in RCPS summer programs, such as Tapestry, EPIC and other extended school year and tutoring programs, will also have access to meals, as will those attending certain Rutland Recreation & Parks Department day camps.
Sean Miller, food service manager at RCPS, said he and his team have gotten good at staging such meal pickups during the past 15 months.
Miller recalled that his department’s transition from cafeteria-style food service to bagged meals happened overnight when the state ordered all schools closed in March of last year. By the next day, meals were available for pickup at locations across the city — a feat, which he notes, could not have been accomplished without help from the district’s maintenance staff and bus drivers.
“There was no lapse in the meal service for any of the kids within Rutland City,” he said.
According to Miller, RCPS served nearly 148,000 meals to children between March and August last year.
“It was quite the undertaking,” he said.
At the outset of the pandemic, the USDA issued a series of waivers that guaranteed free meals to all children in K-12 schools, allowing districts to mount distribution efforts like the one at RCPS. In April, the agency announced it would extend those waivers until June 2022.
Yet food insecurity existed in Vermont prior to the pandemic, and it will endure after next June.
And while a bill in the Vermont Senate that would provide universal meals to all K-12 students remains in limbo, districts like RCPS provide meals as best they can.
Miller noted that the district has historically provided free meals to students in grades K-8 during the school year and has offered meals over the summer — something he doesn’t expect to disappear when the federal money does.
Looking at this summer, Miller said feeding kids will be easily accomplished since many of the those who are in need of meals are already enrolled in school or community programs that are offering them.
He said the BROC site fills the gap for the rest.
Miller is grateful for the role BROC plays, calling it a “tremendous partner.”
“They have never batted an eyelash at stepping up and helping the Rutland City Public Schools feed the community,” he said.
He added that the organization even makes sure no leftover meals go to waste.
“BROC has taken any of the leftovers that we may have and they’ve been able to serve them,” said Miller.
Tom Donahue, executive director of BROC Community Action, said his organization is committed to making sure kids have access to food all year long.
“Summer doesn’t mean that they go without,” he said.
BROC’s partnership with RCPS predates the pandemic. Several years ago, BROC Food Program Coordinator Meggen Hanna developed a summer meal program called “Bridging the Gap” that kept city kids fed during summer break.
When the pandemic hit, BROC was already well positioned to continue that partnership, said Donahue.
He noted that BROC’s downtown location, which is within walking distance of the city’s more economically distressed neighborhoods, makes the meals easily accessible to the families who might need them the most.
“We’re very centrally located to an important area of the city that we serve for folks particularly of low income and those living in poverty,” he said.
Donahue stated initiatives such as this and others in the community are meeting the current hunger needs.
“Overall, feeding those in need, specifically in this region … is getting accomplished,” he said.
Looking ahead, however, Donahue said he expects food insecurity will spike again when pandemic-related funding begins to dry up in the coming weeks and months.
“We’re going to just probably see the numbers exponentially increase again,” he said.
But Donahue anticipates BROC will be able to meet that need, noting a federal block grant BROC received through the Rutland Redevelopment Authority, which will allow the organization to expand its refrigeration space. Donahue said the expansion will increase to provide more fresh produce to families.
“We’ve got our game face on,” he said. “We’ll be ready.”
