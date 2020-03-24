The Development Review Board will conduct its first remote meeting Thursday, with the Board of Aldermen likely to follow suit.
The DRB will conduct two hearings, one postponed from last week after Mayor David Allaire closed City Hall to the public as part of an effort limit the spread of COVID-19; the other originally scheduled for Thursday. Participants will be able to connect by computer or other digital device as well as call in. Instructions are available on the city website.
"We've been using this GoToMeeting technology a lot of ways in communicating internally," Zoning Administrator Tara Kelly said Tuesday. "I've done webinars before. ... I have some familiarity with it. ... What's going to be tricky is ... making sure we're facilitating it well enough that everyone knows when it's their turn to speak."
Kelly said because of a number of practical concerns, she would prefer people called in rather than used computer access.
Allaire said he expecting something similar will be used to facilitate the next Board of Aldermen meeting, but the exact procedure has not been determined. Allaire said while he may call a special meeting later this week, the next regularly scheduled board meeting isn't until April 6, giving the city some time to iron out any technical issues.
"We're still trying to figure out the technology we're going to need to get everyone remotely accessed," he said. "There's going to need to be at least one person, maybe two, in the room here to coordinate everything."
The postponed DRB hearing is centered on a proposal to place Tesla charging stations at the Stewart's Shop at the Woodstock Avenue and Stratton Road intersection. The stations would constitute a change to the business' site plan, triggering the need for a hearing. The other application is for a conditional use permit to put a body shop at a site on Woodstock Avenue.
"There's a property — it had previously had a variety of uses," Kelly said. "The last one was called American Collision Center."
Despite the previous presence of an auto body shop on the site, Kelly said the new one needs a permit because the prior permits were issued before city zoning changed in 2004, making body shops a conditional use in the zone. She said the site had been vacant since 2015, and grandfathering expires after a year.
"Conditional use looks at things like traffic and noise," she said. "This (business) could be in this district as long as the current location is appropriate."
Attendance at DRB meetings can vary from heavy to practically nonexistent. Kelly said she anticipates at least some public interest in one of the applications.
"I know there are abutters to the Stewart's station that are interested in that hearing," she said. "I haven't heard too much about the second one."
