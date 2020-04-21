The Department of Public Works would really like people to stop flushing those "flushable" wipes.
Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg said the "flushable" label is a misnomer — the only things that should be flushed, he said, are human waste and toilet paper — and a surge in sanitary wipes going into the sewer system has resulted in numerous jams that need to be manually cleaned out. He said the issue has gotten a lot of attention from social and regular media, but apparently not enough.
"This is a message that has to be given over and over again," he said. "There is no such thing as a flushable wipe. They may go down the toilet, but they wreak havoc with the system from then on."
With people using more disinfecting wipes as result of the pandemic, the presence of wipes in the system has spiked.
"Between Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday last week, we had to unplug 15 pumps from this material," he said. "It continued through the week, but I don't have numbers."
When a pump jams, Wennberg said, it has to be taken apart, cleaned and reinstalled quickly, or it will result in a backup, possibly into a basement and possibly into the street.
"They need to get there, tear the equipment apart, clean the equipment and get the pump back in service, usually in an hour or two or three," Wennberg said. "So far, as far as we've been aware, we've been keeping up with it, but the frequency has gone up dramatically."
Wennberg said the wipes are a problem all over the country, to where wastewater system operators would like to see the "flushable" language on product labels prohibited.
"It's a huge problem, has been for years," he said. "It costs millions of dollars around the country to deal with this."
Amy Polaczyk, the wastewater program manager at the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, said the wipes are a problem for nearly every municipal water system. She said jams caused by the wipes are frequently found at pump stations near assisted living facilities.
"They will clear your toilet," she said. "They can physically be flushed, but they really shouldn't be flushed. They're different from toilet papers. They're tough and they're fibrous and they don't break down the way toilet paper breaks down."
Polaczyk said no sewer system is designed to handle a significant volume of the wipes.
"There's grinder pumps throughout the collection system," she said. "They could probably handle a wipe or two, but handling every single wipe that people use is not something these grinders are meant to do — even newer ones. ... Those fibrous wipes really clog things up."
On top of all that, Wennberg said the repairs put DPW workers at elevated risk of COVID-19 exposure.
"This virus will persist in wastewater for up to 14 days," he said. "Of course, there are a lot of things in wastewater you don't want to get on you or in you — this is just one of them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.