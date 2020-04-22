The key to knowing when life can return to normal just might be in the sewer.
Rutland is one of 100 communities in 30 states participating in a study of technology that measures the level of COVID-19 infection in a community using wastewater.
Public Works Commissioner Jeffrey Wennberg said he is sending samples of the city's wastewater to Somerville, Massachusetts-based Biobot.
"They can estimate (from the water) how many people in the community have the disease," he said.
Wennberg said Biobot's process is similar to one used in the Netherlands early in the pandemic, where it found the virus was present in one community weeks before the first case was even confirmed.
"There's a potential here for knowing when it's safe to allow folks to, either gradually or whatever, get back to normal activities because we can determine what the trend is relative to infection in the community without testing anyone — just testing the wastewater," he said.
Amy Polaczyk, wastewater program manager for the Department of Environmental Conservation, said Biobot was tapping into a fairly new but burgeoning area of research.
"People are looking at the sewer systems to find opioids and certain drugs," she said. "There have been several other successful studies of other types of contaminants or diseases in the this arena. I'm very interested to see their results."
Wennberg said his department fills vials totaling a liter or two collected over 24 hours and sends them to Biobot for testing. He said he is spending roughly $1,000 from the wastewater treatment testing budget, but that he expects this to be eligible for federal reimbursement.
"Our work is based on the concept that everyone pees or poops every day," Biobot co-founder Neshwa Ghaeli said. "We know our urine and stool contain a lot of information about our health because our doctors look at it all the time."
Bodily fluids aggregate in the sewers, she said, effectively creating a public health database. The concentration of the virus in the community, she said, can be determined by measuring the amount of certain genetic materials in the wastewater.
Ghaeli said an early test in Massachusetts looked at one community with only 450 confirmed cases and found as many as 100,000 people were infected.
"That's telling us something we already know — that testing is limited," she said.
She said it also points to a large population mild or no symptoms who are not getting tested.
"From an epidemiological perspective, it's very important for us to understand the scope of infection," she said. "We are very confident that this data is going to be extremely valuable and useful to understand how and when to start reopening our cities and kickstarting economic activity again. ... It's really difficult for us to make those decisions when we don't have accurate data on the full scope of the outbreak."
Ghaeli said she expects the technology to be implemented worldwide.
"We're expecting this to be embedded in our wastewater infrastructure so we're never in this situation again, never blindsided like this again," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.