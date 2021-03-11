In a year where nearly all aspects of the student experience have been impacted by COVID-19, applying to college is no different. Now, as many high school seniors prepare to enter college next fall, the shadow of a year spent living in a pandemic looms large.
Chip Stevens, guidance director at Mount St. Joseph Academy in Rutland, said while the application process hasn’t changed dramatically this year, there are some notable differences.
Students still had to adhere to regular deadlines and complete tasks, like writing essays and gathering references.
However, entrance exams, like the SATs and ACTs, were not a concern. Since the pandemic made it impossible to administer the tests over the past year, Stevens said a majority of colleges and universities are not asking for them.
According to U.S. News & World Report, before COVID just over 1,000 schools were test optional. That number now sits at almost 1,700.
Stevens noted that some schools, like Middlebury College, have extended their current test-optional policy for the next three years.
“This could be the end of that requirement as we know it,” he said.
Just to be safe, Stevens said MSJ will schedule an in-school SAT test for juniors this spring.
“Not knowing what the future holds, it’s better to have a score in case you have to submit one than not have one,” he said.
Another major difference was the lack of college admissions representatives coming to speak to students. In a normal year, Stevens said MSJ would host up to 40 such visits. This year, it has only held two events with the University of Vermont and Castleton University, both virtually.
Instead, students have had to settle for massive online college fairs held on Zoom, where they have the opportunity to connect with up to 400 schools during a single event.
The pandemic has also prohibited families from visiting college campuses, a common spring break tradition among juniors and seniors.
And as electronic communication has taken a front seat this year, schools are sending out far less printed materials. It’s a shift Stevens expects will stick around.
“We have a generation of students who — that’s where they get their information from,” he said. “If you don’t grab them in the first 20 seconds of looking, if it’s not seamless, if it’s not easy to operate, if it’s not user-friendly, they’re moving on.”
With the pandemic ongoing, Stevens also suggested the possibility of colleges and universities returning to or remaining in remote models of learning being a factor for families who are reluctant to pay hefty tuition fees for an experience they could get at a local institute for less.
While getting a good return on their educational investment is important, students are also prioritizing the importance of getting a fulfilling social experience.
“They’re looking forward to the complete college experience as much or more than any group of young people that I’ve encountered, and that’s because they have not had the high school experience that they planned,” Stevens said, noting the lack of high school milestones such as prom, as well as other events and activities that were canceled or otherwise altered in the past year.
Still, despite his students seeing light at the end of the tunnel, Stevens said feelings of uncertainty persist.
“The overriding concern for all involved is not so much ‘Can I complete a college application and send it off to the right place?’, but ‘Where am I going, what am I going to be doing when I get there and what is the world going to look like?’ That’s a whole new, heavy subject to take on when you’re 17 years old,” he said.
To their credit, Stevens said his students have persevered. Currently, 22 of 24 MSJ seniors have committed to attend college next year.
“I can say, truthfully, that none of them have just given up. None of them have just turned around and said, ‘I don’t know if this is going to work, so I’m not going to bother,’” he said.
Senior Lucy Gallo said the pandemic has certainly made her application process different from what she anticipated.
While the lack of an SAT requirement might seem like a positive for students who are test-averse, she noted it brings added scrutiny to the rest of the application.
“All the other aspects of your application having to be a little bit heavier, like your essay has to be a little bit better,” she said.
Gallo expressed disappointment in not being able to go on college visits, adding that virtual tours are a poor substitute that don’t afford the chance to talk to students and sit in on classes.
“You don’t get the real experience of being there,” she said.
While Gallo hasn’t officially decided where she is going next fall, she knows she is going to major in either political science or journalism, explaining that the pandemic and the past year in general have sparked her interest in politics and writing.
Gallo, who is student-body president, said the pandemic has forced her and her peers to mature faster than normal.
“The pandemic has definitely shifted tones for seniors this year,” she said. “Stuff is a lot more serious. We have to kind of look at the bigger picture this year, instead of getting to enjoy the last few months of being a teenager in high school.”
Maurice Ouimet, dean of enrollment at Castleton University, pointed to some of the positives that have come out of the past year. He said his department has evolved its admissions process and is engaging students differently than it did in the past — mostly in the digital realm.
He said CU has hosted a number of large-group virtual events, as well as one-on-one meetings with students.
From an application review process, Ouimet said not much has changed except that SATs are now optional, stating that policy will extend to the fall of 2022.
The process does, however, pay closer attention to how remote learning may have affected some students’ academic performance.
“We’ve tried to take that sensitive approach and be a little more understanding in certain situations than we would have in the past,” he said. “Castleton has always been an institution where we look for reasons to admit students. We’re not out there trying to find reasons to deny students.”
Ouimet said the school was “ahead of the curve” on the virtual tour front. It had created one a couple years ago, which it was able to update for this academic year.
“It’s been a great tool to have,” he said.
After a 12% drop in enrollment last fall, which Ouimet attributed to new students opting to defer and current students taking a break, he said CU saw a better than anticipated rebound this spring with a number of students returning
According to National Student Clearinghouse data for 2020, undergrad college enrollment fell 3.6% nationally from the fall of 2019, representing a drop of more than 500,000 students — twice the rate of enrollment decline from 2019.
And while enrollment at CU isn’t back to where it has been historically, Ouimet said he is encouraged by admission numbers for the fall, which are up 19%.
“I think there’s a general feeling of optimism out there,” he said.
