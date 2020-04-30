MONTPELIER — When it comes to the state’s education fund the news has gone from “worse” to “bad” in recent weeks as lawmakers wrestle with how to deal with the pronounced pandemic-related problem without financially crippling those who pay property taxes.
There isn’t a simple solution though members of the House Ways and Means Committee kicked around some conceptual ideas during back-to-back virtual meetings this week — the first a joint session with the House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday.
Though there are a couple of important caveats the “consensus” projections involving the fiscal year that ends June 30 are considerably better than recently reported.
Mark Perrault, a senior analyst with the Joint Fiscal Office, told members of both committees on Wednesday revised estimates suggest a series of consumption-based taxes will generate a combined $54 million less than anticipated as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
That’s actually good news because, Perrault said, an earlier projection pegged the revenue shortfall at $89 million.
Based on the latest revenue projections, Perrault said paying school districts the rest of what they are owed this fiscal year will wipe out the education fund’s $36.4 million stabilization fund, as well as a $12.9 million surplus, leaving it with a $4.5 million deficit to carry into next year. Two weeks ago that projected deficit was $39.5 million, he said.
“So we should all be happy?” Rep. George Till, D-Jericho asked.
“You should be less unhappy,” Perrault replied.
Perrault said the comparatively manageable deficit assumes business taxes that were due on April 15, but deferred until May 15 are all remitted and that all remaining education property taxes are paid in communities with quarterly installments due in May. Neither is a given, he conceded.
Either way, the fiscal year that will end in two months is a small part of what committee members were told is a much larger problem involving the one that will start July 1.
Though the projections are far less certain and there is no consensus with respect to the state’s long-term revenue forecast at the stage in an unfolding pandemic, the best estimates suggest a $113 million shortfall.
Perrault said making up that money, covering the projected $4.5 million deficit, replenishing what should be a $38 million reserve, and providing $74 million in funding to schools districts — most with voter-approved budgets will be a financial challenge.
Just covering the cost of school spending proposals that were on the Town Meeting Day ballot would require an average increase of 4.8 cents in homestead education rates and a 6-cent increase in the rate charged to non-residential property.
“That doesn’t get (you) anywhere near closing the gap … but it does get you part of the way there,” Perrault said. “It’s what people were expecting to pay before any of this happened.”
According to Perrault, bridging the projected gap would require an average increase in education homestead rates of just over 17 cents — pushing the combined average increase for those who own homes in Vermont close to 23 cents.
Perrault said the simplest and perhaps most transparent solution for lawmakers who will soon have to make decisions with respect to education tax rates would be to break out the increase that would be needed to finance schools absent the pandemic and while creating a separate COVID-19 tax that would be reflected on property tax bills.
Rep. Janet Ancel, D-Calais, who serves as chairwoman of the Ways and Means Committee, stressed the preliminary nature of the committee’s discussions.
“I want to be clear to the world this is not a ‘proposal,’” Ancel said. “We are not proposing to raise the education property tax rate by 17 cents.”
Ancel said the figure was useful because it quantified the additional tax increase that would be required if an alternate source of revenue was not identified.
“I also want to be clear, we have not found another source of revenue,” she said.
Though Perrault said it doesn’t appear federal COVID relief funds could be used to plug the revenue shortfall that option has been discussed, as has the idea of borrowing money needed to subsidize what he characterized as an “unprecedented” tax increase.
Whatever the source of the money, Perrault said the possibility of creating a per-parcel credit that would offset the COVID-related increase for many, if not most property owners was being explored.
Members of Ancel’s committee discussed the merits and potential problems with that conceptual proposal during their virtual session Thursday and that conversation is expected to resume next week.
Ancel told committee members nothing is off the table.
“I am very open to other better ideas if they’re out there,” she said.
Ancel warned it can’t be a “forever conversation” because a decision will have to be made in the next few weeks.
“The longer we postpone this discussion the harder it’s going to be to stand something up,” she said.
