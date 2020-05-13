MONTPELIER — When it comes to tax bills, does “two for one” sound like a deal?
Members of the House Ways and Means Committee think the answer to that question might be “yes” and have advanced a proposal that would put meat on the bones of an idea that was left for dead in 2012.
Thanks in part to the COVID-19 crisis, the concept of the state Tax Department taking over billing and collection of Vermont’s education property tax from municipal governments suddenly has a pulse again. Its revival is reflected in a just-approved provision of the miscellaneous tax bill.
Committee members, who have discussed the idea in recent days, unanimously approved the language during their virtual meeting Tuesday. It’s now part of the broader bill that will be considered by the full House, though the schedule for that hasn’t yet been set.
Even if it passes and is eventually signed into law, those who own property in Vermont won’t be receiving two tax bills any time soon — if ever.
The language doesn’t dictate a change that would empower the Tax Department to collect state education taxes, while leaving cities and towns to separately bill for municipal expenses. However, it does call for delivery of a concrete proposal — including “fiscal estimates and legislative language” – by Jan. 15, 2021.
“It’s more than just a ‘study,’” Abby Shepard, a lawyer with the Office of Legislative Council, told committee members on Tuesday.
That’s what the committee asked for, because while members aren’t yet ready to pull the trigger on an idea that isn’t nearly as simple as it sounds, they are convinced it deserves some serious consideration.
Part of the latest justification can be traced to the ongoing pandemic and concern a projected spike in unpaid property taxes could leave some communities in a financial bind.
Under the current system, education and municipal taxes are all included in a single itemized bill and collected at the local level. Cities and towns are required to remit the education funds they collect first with the latest installment due on June 1.
Shifting the role of collecting education taxes from the towns to the state is one way to help communities sidestep a potential cash crunch associated with having to hand over money they collect to help finance public schools without borrowing to cover their own costs.
That’s the theory behind a proposal the Vermont League of Cities and Towns is more receptive to than it has been in the past, and the Tax Department is willing to entertain.
“We’re open to having this conversation,” Tax Commissioner Craig Bolio told committee members last week, noting “timing” is a consideration.
With the department beginning to implement an integrated property tax management system in order to update the statewide Grand List, Bolio said now is the right time to be “talking about” what would be a significant transition. That said, he worried uncertainty about how the pandemic will play out in coming months could conceivably make hitting the proposed Jan. 15 deadline problematic.
Though Rep. Janet Ancel, D-Calais, who leads the committee, acknowledged the complexity of the issue and the potential for delay she favored keeping the deadline — if only to convey a level of urgency that would otherwise be missing.
“We need to get a lot of people at the table and I think the date helps us,” she said.
Ancel predicted the proposal the committee hopes to receive early next year will necessarily be the product of “a complicated and cooperative effort.”
The exercise will necessarily revisit a number of issues flagged in a 2011 feasibility study conducted by the tax department. That study fueled a failed attempt to shift collection of education taxes from the local to the state level in 2012 and subsequent attempts to split education and municipal tax bills at the local level have also fizzled.
Given financial concerns associated with COVID-19, Karen Horn, VLCT’s director of public policy and advocacy, told the committee members communities that have been resistant to the change may now be more receptive.
However, that wasn’t reflected in Barre City Clerk Carol Dawes’ brief testimony before the committee on Tuesday. Speaking on behalf of the Vermont Municipal Clerks and Treasurers Association, Dawes said that group’s position on the issue hadn’t changed.
“It’s not an idea we’re supportive of at the moment,” she said, citing “significant potential for confusion” among property owners and escrow companies that are familiar with the one-bill system.
Dawes raised the same objections on behalf of the association two years ago when lawmakers were entertaining the idea of having communities print separate bills — one for education taxes and the other for municipal taxes. Even that, she noted would have been confusing and created additional cost.
“The redundancy is ridiculous,” she said on Wednesday.
The committee has requested a proposal that addresses those and other concerns and lays the groundwork for a possible shift in billing and collection of education property taxes from local communities to the state.
“It’s clear it’s not an easy transition,” Ancel said.
If the bill as proposed becomes law, the tax department would be tasked with delivering the proposal — complete with projected costs and a proposed transition timeline — by Jan. 15. Key stakeholders, including the VLCT, the clerks’ and treasurers’ association, the Vermont Bankers Association and the Association of Vermont Credit Unions are required to be part of that process.
Even if the department is able to develop a viable proposal and hit the Jan. 15 deadline, Bolio said the transition couldn’t occur before 2022.
