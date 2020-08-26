City officials discussed alternatives to Rutland’s Halloween Parade this week.
Recreation Superintendent Kim Peters has said she cannot see a way to hold the parade that conforms to state guidelines on public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, a position that was backed up by Mayor David Allaire at the Wednesday Recreation Committee meeting. Allaire said he had discussed the issue with the fire chief, the health officer and other department heads.
“We’re all in agreement there is no way the city will be able to sponsor the traditional Halloween Parade as it’s been known,” Allaire said. “That gives me a lot of stress having to say that, but in this environment, there’s no way I could condone having the traditional Halloween Parade.”
Alderman Sam Gorruso continued to push for modifying the parade in ways that would allow it to still be a parade through the city that spectators could stand and watch.
“I just don’t buy a lot of this stuff,” he said.
Gorruso said that COVID-19 dies below 63 degrees, a claim described as a “myth” on the World Health Organization website and one that was quickly contradicted by Board President Matt Whitcomb, who said transmission rates appear to increase as temperatures drop.
Gorruso spoke at length about the parade’s history, saying nobody he knew remembered the city not having a parade, and said a number of volunteers were standing ready to help. He said social distancing was not a law and that the parade could be stretched out to allow more space.
Don Cioffi of Rutland Town, speaking to the board as president of the Kiwanis Club, also argued for elongating the route and the club wanted to help with the parade in any way it could, having recently held a “very emotional” meeting about it.
Gorruso found no support from other board members at the meeting. Alderwoman Sharon Davis said she believed the entire community was disappointed that the city could not have the parade.
“But we cannot,” she said. “It’s common sense that we cannot. This is a real virus. ... We do not put our community at risk for a parade.”
Alderwoman Lisa Ryan put it in even stronger terms.
“To go through with this is absolutely asinine,” she said. “It will put the community in danger.”
There are, however, other plans on the table. Peters said last week she had been contacted by the fair association about using the fairgrounds as a location where people could drive past floats — a format she said is called an “unparade” and has been used in other communities. Rutland County Agricultural Society President Robert Congdon provided the committee with more details, saying cars would enter at the Park Street gate and could follow one of a number of routes.
“So much of this depends on what we have for participation,” Congdon said. Peters has said she will survey past participants about interest. “Obviously, if there’s only a small number, this may not still be doable. ... Obviously, the high school bands are out for this year, but some of the other performance groups, we could offer a space where they could perform.”
Congdon said he was talking with Catamount Radio about assembling “safe goody bags,” that would be handed to families before they exited on to Coolidge Avenue. Also, he said there was talk of trying to schedule visitors so too many cars wouldn’t show up at the fairgrounds at once.
“I don’t know how many cars, ultimately, we’ll be talking about,” Congdon said. “I can get a significant number of cars on the grounds safely.”
Alderman Chris Ettori floated the idea of people in neighborhoods putting displays on their lawns that spectators could drive around looking at — a suggestion that Alderman Thomas DePoy said reminded him of driving around to look at Christmas decorations. Gorruso said that doing that encouraging people to drive around city at the same time children were trick-or-treating was not the best idea.
“If one is done one night, the other has to be done on another,” he said.
DePoy, the committee chairman, said they had two months to work out the details, and asked Peters and Allaire to keep the Board of Aldermen updated. No action was taken.
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
