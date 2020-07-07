Officials from communities that have cracked down on mask-wearing say they remain lenient about it, and that approach seems to be working.
While Gov. Phil Scott continues to resist calls for a statewide mandate on wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, he has given municipalities the option to enact their own requirements.
The Rutland Board of Aldermen this week voted to have the Charter and Ordinance Committee discuss such a move, and members of the board requested the city attorney to check on what other Vermont towns have done.
For example, Montpelier requires masks inside commercial or business establishments.
“It’s not for the sidewalks or outdoors,” said City Manager William Fraser. “We don’t have any scientific way of measuring it, but personal observation and observation of others is the vast majority of people are wearing masks.”
Fraser said the order came at the request of local businesses who wanted the city to set an “even playground” regarding mask use. He said in cases of noncompliance, the city has reached out through the health officer and given a warning, which so far has resulted in compliance.
Fraser said he also finds a lot of city residents using social media to comment on establishments that might not be complying.
“It’s a little tattletale-ish, but it’s also trying to hold people accountable,” he said.
Fraser said the city does not expect 100% compliance.
“You set a speed limit, you never get 100% compliance,” he said. “You set it because you thought it’s the right speed limit.”
Brattleboro is requiring masks be worn by “all employees, customers and visitors in any store, office or other indoor setting where business is conducted.”
“There is no enforcement mechanism in it, and it is working very well,” said Jan Anderson, executive secretary to the town manager. “People are understanding the safety procedure, and they are complying. It gave the merchants a little authority that it wasn’t just them telling people to put the mask on, it was the Select Board. It gave the merchants an out.”
Anderson said almost everyone in Brattleboro is complying and the town is getting good feedback.
South Burlington only recently mandated mask use in “public areas.”
“Generally speaking, these are the same areas where you can’t smoke,” City Manager Kevin Dorn said. “They are looking to the owner of the property, the business owner, to enforce this in their business. ... We’re not turning our police into mask cops.”
Dorn said local residents ultimately will have to decide for themselves whether they want to enter a store where people are not wearing masks. If enough decide against it, market forces will determine the rest, he said.
As he announced guidelines on Monday for colleges to reopen, the governor pushed back against suggestions that if a mask mandate made sense for campuses, it ought to make sense for the state as a whole. Scott noted that California mandates masks and still has one of the top three highest infection rates.
“The enforcement piece is always the problem, as we’ve seen throughout the country,” he said. “Mandating it doesn’t make it so.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.