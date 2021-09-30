The federal COVID stimulus will fund a major expansion of local health care.
Community Health Centers of the Rutland Region announced Thursday it would use almost $1 million in ARPA funds to purchase and renovate the former U.S. Forest Service building on North Main Street. Michael Gardner, the organization’s treasurer, said they would use the facility to expand mental health, geriatric and care management services.
The $960,680 was part of $6.9 million in ARPA funding for capital improvements at Vermont’s community health centers announced Thursday by the office of Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. The Rutland award was the single largest in the group. Others included $589,672 for Northeast Washington Community Health in Plainfield and $664,384 for Gifford Health Care in Randolph.
Gardner said the expansion would allow the center to add six behavioral health providers, bringing the total up to 20.
“We’ve had a recent needs assessment and one of the major needs for our region is behavioral health services,” he said. “Counseling, family counseling, counseling for children, we do some work with substance abuse.”
Gardner said they get 15,000 to 20,000 visits a year for behavioral health services and the expansion should allow another 7,000.
“Right now there is a current wait list of 170 patients needing a visit a week,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of research on looking at the need, and we’re just trying to fit that need. I feel like we’re always chasing that need.”
That expansion leaves plenty of room to spare, Gardner said, and the organization is offering a new service aimed at certain older patients.
“They’re pre-dementia,” he said. “They’re not quite ready to go into a nursing home or intense care like that. We’re trying to provide a service to delay them going into a nursing home.”
Gardner said that should have the overall effect of lowering the cost of care, as should adding eight full-time nursing staff members to help provide care management for some of the practice’s more complicated patients, such as those needing extra assistance after getting out of the hospital.
“Again, this is putting extra money into the primary care side hoping to lower the cost of care in the grand scheme of things,” he said.
Another portion of the plan involves moving some of the non-clinical offices from Stratton Road to the new building. This would free up room for more clinical space, Gardner said, including another full-time provider.
“We are still growing,” he said. “Right now we are so busy at all our sites.”
Gardner said they expect to purchase the building Friday and move the non-clinical offices by the end of the year — a move that won’t require much renovation. He said they hope to have everything done at the building by July.
