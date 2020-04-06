SWANTON -- After another member of the Northwest State Correctional Facility tested positive for COVID-19, the Department of Corrections on Monday night announced it has locked down the facility.
According to a news release, a staff member was found to be positive for COVID-19 today. That staff member was last at the facility on March 26 and "began to show symptoms on March 28, within the 48-hour period when risk of transmission is thought to be greatest," the release stated.
A third staff member at Northwest State Correctional Facility also tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. This person was last in the facility on Friday, April 3.
"As a result, the facility has now moved to a full lockdown in an effort to mitigate further exposure risks for both staff and inmates," the release stated.
"A full lockdown is a controlled measure to mitigate any further spread of the virus throughout the facility. Inmates will remain in their cells, essential services, meals, and medication will be brought to them and movement will be restricted except for emergency and hygiene purposes," the release stated.
With this new information the department now has a total of four staff who have tested positive for COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.