If you need help or want to help, Rutland County Mutual Aid wants to hear from you.
The group was created late last week by area residents wanting to help out people struggling during the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteers will bring food and other supplies to people who are quarantined or in self-isolation or who otherwise cannot or do not feel safe leaving their homes.
Organizer Jennifer Gartner said it took shape from conversations among a number of community-minded individuals as calls for isolation and social distancing increased.
“All of these people just started going through, saying, ‘This is what we need to do here; this is what we need to do here,’” Gartner said Tuesday. “By Friday night, the bare bones were set up. There’s all these people all over Rutland County who are point people. The point people get information and say, ‘OK, who can deliver?’”
The group established a website — https://sites.google.com/view/rutvtmutualaid/home — which has buttons for people needing help, people wanting to help and people wanting to donate. Gartner said the first request that came in was from a woman with diabetes who needed cleaning supplies and diabetic-friendly food but did not want to go outside due to respiratory issues.
“Dave Wolk (the city schools superintendent) actually happened to be the first person to respond,” Gartner said. “He went out and got all the stuff and there you go. … It doesn’t surprise me that this happened, but I’m amazed at how fast it came together.”
The group has been reaching out to other social service and community action organizations. United Way of Rutland County executive director Caprice Hover said she provided them with some gift cards for buying food. Hover said the group was proving invaluable as the need for social services amps up.
“We only have two staff,” she said. “For me to coordinate volunteers in the community — I really wanted to reach out to volunteers who had that connection.”
Hover said the United Way has dipped into its emergency fund providing — among other donations — $500 to each area food shelf. BROC-Community Action executive director Tom Donahue said the food shelves are running low as they are only getting a quarter of the unsold food they typically get from local grocery stores.
“We’re fighting to keep our shelves stocked, and it’s a battle,” he said. “The grocery stores are incredibly generous — this isn’t on them. It’s a result of the scenario we’re all living in. … They’re depleted, so we’re depleted.”
Meanwhile, Donahue said BROC is setting aside a number of its programs to make sure fuel, electric, housing and food assistance are maintained.
“Microbusiness development, BROC shops and all those things we do typically are not typical anymore,” he said.
With the building essentially on lockdown to keep from compromising operations, Donahue said he does not particularly need volunteers, but he does encourage monetary donations to the food shelf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.