Rutland County’s Class of 2020 could get a grand sendoff.
A group of local parents is putting together an event for graduating seniors from across the county’s high schools, scheduled for July 23 at Vermont State Fairgrounds.
The event had its genesis in discussions of a regional prom.
“It started a few months ago,” organizer Danielle Sweeney said. “Josh and Heather Butler from West Rutland decided somebody needed to do something for our seniors. ... Josh is a local DJ. He came up with the idea of a county-wide prom. ... As COVID kept going, it became obvious a county-wide prom wasn’t going to work.”
Sweeney said they had been working with two student representatives from each school, so they talked to them and came up with a new plan.
“Each individual high school, the seniors will get together and parade through town one last time in their cars and then they go to the fairgrounds,” she said.
Once there, Sweeney said, seniors will take a lap around the track and an announcer in the grandstand will read off the names of graduates as they cross the finish line.
“They’ll park drive-in style where they’ll receive a barbecue chicken dinner. “There will be a movie for the kids and then fireworks.”
Ed Gelbar, another organizer and the father of Mount St. Joseph Academy Class of 2020 graduate Zack Gelbar, said that how much money they have to raise depends on how many of Rutland County’s 620 high school seniors decide to attend. He said a sign-up website will go live next week, and seniors will have until July 10 to register.
“That gives me just about two weeks to purchase all the food,” he said. “The fireworks have been contracted. The fairgrounds have been booked since March.”
Gelbar said he has organized Boy Scout events for groups as large as 1,500, so he was confident about bringing the sendoff together in time.
Gelbar invited anyone wanting to contribute to the event to email organizers at rcseniorsendoff2020@gmail.com.
