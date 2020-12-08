MONTPELIER — The state’s top health official says Vermont should receive its first round of vaccine doses next week for the novel coronavirus.
Also, the state will roll out a new text-based method to assist contact-tracing efforts.
At Gov. Phil Scott’s regular Tuesday news conference, Dr. Mark Levine, Vermont’s health commissioner, said the state is set to receive 5,850 doses of the vaccine some time next week, though the timeline is subject to change. Levine said the state will receive more, but the supply is limited so it will take a while for the state to get enough doses for everyone.
Though the state will get nearly 6,000 doses of the vaccine, the commissioner said that doesn’t mean that many people will get vaccinated because two doses are needed per person.
Levine said the doses will be split among high-risk health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities. He said he expects vaccination clinics to take place at such facilities starting Dec. 21.
While there might be administrative fees from companies offering to give residents the vaccine, Levine said cost will not prevent someone from getting the vaccine.
The governor said it will take months for the state to receive enough doses for everyone so residents need to remain vigilant and follow the state’s guidelines to help stem the spread of the virus.
The state reported 100 new cases of the virus Tuesday and four deaths, bringing the death toll to 85. Regionally, Scott noted Rhode Island has the highest number of daily cases per capita in the country and Maine recently hit a record of 427 cases in one day.
He said New Hampshire recently had a 7% positivity rate for its testing. Vermont has a 2.7% positivity rate over the past seven days. He said Massachusetts had over 7,000 new cases in the past two days.
To assist the state’s contact-tracing efforts, Levine said later this week the state Department of Health will launch a new text notification system. He said those who are considered a close contact of a positive case will receive a text message from the number 86911 informing them of the positive test.
Levine said the person who tested positive will provide the state with the phone numbers for their close contacts. He said the messages will be sent between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. and will direct the close contact to healthvermont.gov/closecontact for guidance about what to do as a close contact of a person with the virus.
“We hope that by using this new communication tool Vermonters can start preparing quickly to take steps to protect themselves and others around them,” he said.
Levine said this new system will not replace the state’s contact-tracing efforts and those who receive a text should expect to receive a phone call from the state as well.
