Some Rutlanders say they plan to spend 2021 shaping up and getting over 2020 — and in some cases, those are the same thing.
Ray Mooney, administrator of the "You're from Rutland, Vt., if ..." said he has three New Year's resolutions. The first is losing his 20 pounds of "COVID weight."
"I made a complaint to the McNeil boys about my funeral suit not fitting and they said it was closet shrinkage," said Mooney, whose day job is at a funeral home. "I think they were being polite."
The second is getting vaccinated as soon as possible. The third is his sole non-COVID-related resolution — recovering as many historic photos of Rutland as he can.
"Hopefully, there's more out there that I haven't found," he said. "A lot of people will call me with photos they have from albums and stuff. I'll scan them and give them back. ... A lot of times they'll take a picture of their aunt and uncle downtown and there'll be a good photo of the business district behind them. I've gotten a few that way."
Police Chief Brian Kilcullen said he usually makes resolutions along the same line most people do — exercising more and eating healthier.
"I say it every year, and within a month I have my first soda," he said. "I say at that point I'll have to wait until next year to try again. As you get up there in years, you start to appreciate more the importance of sticking to those resolutions. That's where I'm at."
Tom Donahue, executive director of BROC-Community Action in Southwestern Vermont, said he and his wife have pledged to launch a "full-time exercise regime."
"For several decades, that was my full-time hobby," he said. "I had the state record in bench press for my age group."
That fell off, he said, when he started a new job. Because he won't watch football with the New England Patriots failing to make the playoffs, Donahue said it was time to get back into it. He said he was not expected to get back to where he was.
"I'm too old for that," Donahue said. "I'm not going to be setting any records or personal bests. I'm going to tone and push more cardiovascular exercise. ... We're just going to focus on overall fitness rather than breaking records. Uh-uh. Done that."
Steve Costello, on the other hand, is trying to get back to where he was — or at least where he was recently. Costello, executive at Green Mountain Power and an avid runner, underwent back surgery in October for a herniated disk.
"It stopped me from running," he said. "It stopped me from doing anything. My resolution is to get back to running marathon distance by the fall."
Costello said he's up to running 2¼ miles a day and adding a quarter mile every week. He said he's taken off most of the 18 pounds he put on during the year.
"The surgery gave me my life back, so I'm taking it really slow trying to get back," he said.
Will Gormly, president of Rutland City Rotary, said he had a slightly less ambitious goal related to a slightly less dramatic injury.
"I pulled a muscle in my back a few days ago, so my new year resolution is to be able to bend over and touch my toes," he said.
Gormly said he had a way to go — as of Monday, he could make it to his knees.
Mayor David Allaire's resolution was less personal. He said he plans to focus on bringing the city out of the COVID crisis.
"We're going to work as hard as we can on that," he said.
Rebecca Buonadonna, owner of Fruition as well as the Triumph Barre and Pilates Studio, said she would focus on doing better in general.
"I just want to try to continue to be creative or get creative to keep my business going," she said. "It's been a long year. ... Par for the course isn't cutting the mustard these days. I want to make sure I'm helping the people around me do the same thing. ... If I can focus on that, it's enough. Everything else is good."
Eric Mallette, executive director of the Paramount Theatre, said he was resolved to remember the lesson he learned from the pandemic, which was not to take anything for granted.
"If there's one thing we've learned from the past 365 days, it's that what we hold dear can change in an instant," he said. "Oh, and to remember that salad is not just plate decor — I need to eat it, too, and not just the croutons."
