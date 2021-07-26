Heritage Family Credit Union has closed its West Street office to the public after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.
"I thought we were through this pandemic, but apparently not," CEO Matt Levandowski said on Monday.
Levandowski said one of the employees was vaccinated; the other was not. He said both employees were doing well. He said the credit union "strongly suggests" vaccination, but does not require it for employees. Clear plastic sheets remain up at teller's windows and masks are optional for vaccinated employees and customers, he said.
"Members are at no risk," Levandowski said.
Vermont Department of Health Spokesman Bennet Truman said Monday that because there were fewer than six cases, the situation at the credit union was not considered an outbreak.
Asked about the number of vaccinated Vermonters testing positive for COVID-19, Truman said it would be addressed at the regular news conference on Tuesday. There has been an uptick in COVID cases in recent days, the state has noted.
Levandowski said the Allen Street office remains open, and that drive-through services are still available at West Street, but that it was unclear when the West Street lobby could reopen.
"Staffing shortages and whatnot, contact tracing people who would have had contact with each other ... We did a deep clean and everything," he said.
Levandowski said positive tests exacerbated an existing staffing problem and that the credit union had been suffering from the same hiring problems that have plagued other businesses.
"We have about 12 openings right now that we're having trouble filling. It's mostly retail but all areas have been affected. We could use financial advisors. We could use accounting people."
Rutland County saw three new cases on Monday, according to the Department of Health website, out of 18 statewide. Rutland County's vaccination rate stands at 78.3 percent.
