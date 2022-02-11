After the first 15 days of shut down in March 2020, Randal Smathers, director of Rutland Free Library, breathed a sigh of relief knowing if any staff member, or a member of the public had come down with COVID, they did not catch it at the library.
When the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the United States, businesses, schools and public spaces were forced to shut down.
Libraries were no exception. Staying safe and staying relevant required some innovative thinking for librarians, who wanted to continue serving their communities, especially faced with being shut inside for long periods of time.
“The governor decreed that libraries had to close because everyone at the time was very concerned about surfaces, and there was this image that if we passed books back and forth, that we would be passing huge loads of live coronavirus back and forth,” Smathers said.
So libraries adapted with the times.
In the Digital Age, the conversation on the popularity of libraries is ever-growing with the use of e-books and other digital reading materials. And while businesses, schools, and other public spaces continue to bounce back during the pandemic, the impact that COVID had on libraries, especially in Vermont, is often overlooked.
“It was a time of unknown; how people were going to feel about the library, the library is all about sharing,” said Sharon Lovett-Graff, children’s and young adult librarian at Castleton Free Library. “I think at the time, the health concerns with COVID were so unknown, you know, can you touch the books, can you touch the computers.”
When libraries were able to reopen several months later, many were provided curbside delivery, some implemented time limits or max occupancy numbers and, of course, there was the option of digital books and movies that remain popular today.
“We’ve seen much more borrowing happening. People are downloading from our website ... e-books, audio books, streaming video and streaming audio services,” Smathers said. “Last year, just over 20% of all loans we made happened virtually. People chose to borrow items for their use electronically. The year before COVID, we were at about 12%.”
That trend appears to be continuing, he said.
Castleton Free Library also allowed guests to check out laptops to use in their vehicle, according to Mary Kearns, the library’s director.
For kids, area libraries offered craft bags to take home, as they were out of school.
“To keep them interested in the library, we put books in, we put craft projects, and we put in educational things as well, anything we could think of puzzles, anything with math,” said Rene Cressy of West Rutland Free Library.
Cressy said they also made their children’s area more homeschool friendly.
“We had files, full of educational worksheets, things like that. We have a retired teacher who actually works here. She was really great at putting that together,” Cressy said. “We got all sorts of subjects from school, and we’d pull those books and have them all together into a basket. So a homeschool family could come in if they’re looking for a certain theme or subject or math, science, environmental, whatever they’re looking for, we would have it ready for them.”
Now that the public is easing back into being more comfortable in social and public settings, Vermont libraries are almost back into full swing, with some restrictions.
“I noticed since we’ve come back, a lot more people will stand and socialize upstairs now, like they just have missed people,” said Kearns, of being a community center for many patrons.
Cressy said individuals also will come in to help build their resume, or to get snacks from a food pantry downstairs.
“Personally, I have always wanted this library to be the hub of the town. We have the free WiFi, obviously, books and materials, but also a place when you come in, you’re welcome. You’re safe here,” she said.
And though the rules and regulations of libraries have changed since the pandemic, the hearts of the librarians never have.
“One of the great things about being a librarian is you’re constantly finding new pieces of information. And so I’m always trying to find new ways to do my job: This is better, we can do this better, we can change that, it’ll run better if we do x,” Smathers said. “The first trial was: How do we get through this? How do we survive? And how do we make sure everybody stays safe? And that doesn’t matter if you’re a truck driver or a librarian or grocery store worker or nurse.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.