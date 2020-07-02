Local social service agencies are hoping $3.2 million in federal COVID stimulus funds will pay for new transitional housing.
The Vermont Agency of Human Services is seeking to move away from using motels as emergency housing for the homeless, and has charged local agencies with developing new models for their areas. Caprice Hover, executive director of United Way of Rutland County, said Thursday that she is working with the Rutland Housing Authority on Rutland’s solution, and the agency recently got the green-light from the state to apply for the funds.
“Everyone wants a youth shelter or a warming shelter or a family shelter,” Hover said. “We’re getting rid of the idea of shelters and creating our own apartments that are transitional. ... We haven’t had a family, or any kind of shelter other than the mission, in forever. We are second in Vermont in our homeless population.”
Hover said the plan calls for a total of 18 units, a mix of two-bedroom units for families and one-bedroom units for individuals without children. She said it was not clear whether that would be enough.
“As far as the emergency housing, we think it can handle it, but we don’t know,” she said.
The units will be at two locations. One is a Pine Street building that Hover said is owned by Joe Giancola. She said Giancola will carry out renovations on the property and the RHA will buy it. For the second location, Hover said they looked at Jen’s Motel before settling on the former John Deere building on Woodstock Avenue.
“It’s right across the street from a bus stop and it’s right across the street from a school,” she said. “It’s an open shell, basically. ... Every unit will have outdoor facing. If there’s another pandemic down the road, we won’t have to move these folks. They’ll be safe and secure where they are.”
Hover said the application is due at the end of nest week and that they won’t know about the grant for a few weeks, but that construction must be done by Dec. 20. That might seem like a quick turnover, but Hover said they have guarantees from contractors that it can happen.
