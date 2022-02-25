In the first weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly two years ago, Anna Dunton-Gallagher couldn’t sleep under the stress of a host of imminent changes in her life and work.
She worried about the safety of her 1-year-old child, what the pandemic meant for her staff and clients, and the innumerable unknowns of operating a veterinary clinic in the middle of a global health crisis.
A physician at the Rutland-based clinic, All Points Animal Care, Dunton-Gallagher took her first job as a practicing veterinarian at the facility roughly 10 years ago — and she’s adored the work ever since. (Dunton-Gallagher has a regular column in the Rutland Reader.)
Her position has not been without its challenges, namely the massive changes and concerns brought on by the pandemic.
“(In this pandemic), it’s not just figuring out what do you have to change and what are you going to have to do? It’s figuring out what are you going to have to do to keep yourself and everybody else living?” Dunton-Gallagher said.
Considered essential services, Dunton-Gallagher’s clinic has remained open since the start of the pandemic and was the first veterinary practice in the area to move client operations to curbside.
“No clients were in the building, so we had to do a lot of pretty fast figuring out a new way of practicing,” Dunton-Gallagher said. “(Switching to) getting all history from clients over the phone or outside. Doing the whole exam and either going outside or calling people to get permission to do testing that we needed. Discussing all of our findings, coming back in, doing that testing, then back out to discuss it all.”
On top of completely adapting the way her clinic practiced and constantly keeping up with rapidly changing Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, a sharp increase in pet adoptions during self-isolation also impacted operations at All Points.
According to a study done by The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, roughly one in five American households acquired a pet during the pandemic, resulting in a massive wave of new clients for veterinarians across the country — and Dunton-Gallagher’s practice was no exception.
“We, at this point, are taking only very limited new clients. We kind of got to the point where there were some times that we had to save space to see our current clients, in case one was sick, because we were completely booked all the time,” Dunton-Gallagher said. “All the new clients just make it harder for vets to find space for them.”
Though Dunton-Gallagher said her clinic has been lucky when it comes to overbooking, other facilities — specifically emergency services — are running into these issues constantly.
And while Dunton-Gallagher expects most of the pandemic-created issues and new protocols to go away if and when the pandemic ends, she said the mask mandate for pet owners in the facility is one that she hopes to see relax soon.
“It’s really hard during euthanasia to ask clients to keep their masks on,” Dunton-Gallagher said. “When they’re crying and when they want to kiss their animals. All of that is hard and would be amazing not to have to do or worry about anymore.”
Amid all the stresses Dunton-Gallagher, her clients and her faculty have witnessed, she is grateful to say no one has gotten COVID-19 in her office up to this point and that she’s been able to keep herself and her son safe.
Though her nerves have relaxed slightly since the first year of the pandemic, with her now 3-year-old still unable to get vaccinated and herself on immunosuppressant medication, fears of illness are a constant in her mind.
“I’m scared for him to get it. Somehow he hasn’t and somehow I haven’t either, but it’s just like a constant fear in the back of my mind,” Dunton-Gallagher said. “A lot of people say, ‘Well, it’s this low percentage’, but I unfortunately in my life have been on the bad end of a lot of low percentages.”
At a time like this when fears of the worst are ever-prominent, Dunton-Gallagher said she has been most uplifted by the care and consideration of her clients. While many veterinarians she knows have dealt with anger and outbursts from stressed pet owners, the grace she’s received from her clients has been a kind opposite to the day-to-day pressures.
“When we had to go curbside, so many of my clients were just so supportive of whatever we had to do — so willing to call us and say, ‘what do you guys need like to make your day easier?’” Dunton-Gallagher said. “Thankfully, we have really great, nice patients. And our clients, for the most part, have been very understanding of the changes and very able to go with the flow as we have to update guidelines.”
