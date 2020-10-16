CASTLETON — Castleton University announced its spring semester schedule Friday.
A news release detailed the schedule, noting that the academic calendar was adjusted “to keep its community as safe as possible throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Classes will begin Feb. 1. While winter and spring breaks have been eliminated, “refresh days” have been added to provide breaks for faculty and students.
Commencement will take place on May 15, as originally scheduled.
Courses will be delivered in a mix of modalities, including in-person, online synchronous and online asynchronous.
Faculty members will chose the modality for their courses for the semester. According to the release, roughly one-third of courses will be taught in-person, half will be taught online and the rest will be hybrid, or a combination of in-person and online.
Under the plan, any student who chooses to live in the residence halls or visit campus may do so by signing the “Spartan Pledge,” affirming to their intent to protect themselves and others through social distancing and face-covering protocols.
Upon arrival for the spring semester, students will be tested and instructed to follow state travel guidelines for quarantine before joining the campus community.
Residential students and commuters to campus will continue to have access to the offices, services and resources the campus provides. Those who wish to remain off-campus can access services remotely.
"I would like to thank our students, faculty and staff for their diligence in following the Spartan Pledge and helping to keep our community as safe as possible,” said Jonathan Spiro, interim president. "Our community's dedication to preserving public health has allowed us to offer more options for the spring in the safest possible way."
