CASTLETON — A decision by school officials to forego an in-person commencement ceremony this year is not sitting well with some Castleton University students.
Last month, the University announced it would create a virtual commencement this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The move has drawn criticism from seniors who say they are being denied the opportunity to commemorate the end of their college careers with the tradition.
A petition on Change.org urging the school to hold an in-person commencement has received more than 700 signatures as of Thursday.
“I am a first-generation college student, and this is a milestone accomplishment that should be celebrated in person,” reads a comment left by one of the petition’s signers. “My hard work and the investments of my parents should be honored with an in-person ceremony.”
The school’s decision has even led some seniors to begin planning their own in-person commencement to be held off campus later this spring.
CU senior Lyndsey Liebrecht is co-organizer of the student-led effort.
“They keep telling us that we’re in a deadly pandemic and that it’s not safe to have commencement. So if that logic is correct, then we shouldn’t be having in-person classes either,” she said.
This week, Liebrecht’s group announced plans to hold an event on the village green in Fair Haven on May 15, following the official virtual ceremony scheduled for that morning.
Members of the class of 2020, who did not receive an in-person commencement either, are invited to participate as well.
Another item of contention for Liebrecht and other seniors is the $125 graduation fee, which she argues is an unreasonable amount given the lack of a traditional ceremony.
According to Liebrecht, graduation fees for the class of 2020 totaled more than $57,000. For the class of 2021, she estimated it’s about $41,000.
She said another petition is asking the school for a 50% refund of graduation fees for both classes.
Liebrecht said students and parents have been “constantly” reaching out to CU leadership to no avail.
“We didn’t even want a normal commencement, our expectations weren’t very high,” she said, explaining that seniors she’s spoke with would be satisfied with smaller, in-person departmental graduations without any guests.
“We just wanted to walk across the stage. That’s all that we wanted.”
While all schools in the Vermont State College System have opted for a virtual commencement, other colleges and universities around the state, like Middlebury College and Norwich University, are planning in-person events — albeit without family and friends in attendance.
The University of Vermont is also exploring the possibility of a limited in-person commencement, but has yet to finalize plans.
And earlier this week, Gov. Phil Scott announced high schools would be allowed to hold more normal graduation ceremonies this spring, though specific guidance has not yet been released.
In light of these developments, CU’s decision seems unreasonable to some seniors.
Erin Sulva, a CU senior currently studying remotely from home in Jericho, said she is sad to miss out on such an “iconic” moment in her life.
“I just think it’s … possible to do this in a safe way, and I think that’s what we all want. We all respect COVID guidelines, but we can make it happen,” she said.
Sulva said the loss of an in-person commencement is also a blow to first-generation college students, who are common among CU’s student population.
“It’s a lot of people who didn’t ever think college can be a possibility for them, so it’s really meaningful to have that moment when you walk across the stage,” she said.
James Lambert, university representative, said the school’s commencement committee made the recommendation to hold a virtual event based on the information it had at the time. While he acknowledged the committee may have reached a different conclusion if it had more time to see how COVID conditions around the state improved, he said the group had to act.
“Commencement takes months to plan,” he said, noting that some deadlines are already approaching. “We determined that because of the uncertainty, it made sense to focus our resources and energy on providing the best virtual experience that we can provide.”
Lambert said the school wanted to avoid having to scrap an in-person ceremony at the last minute if the pandemic took a turn for the worse.
“You can’t pivot to a new plan because of the enormous planning and effort that commencement takes,” he said.
Lambert pushed back on comparisons to what other schools around the state are planning.
“Every school has their own unique set of circumstances, its own physical plant, its own resources. They’re vastly different from other schools,” he said.
Lambert also clarified what he characterized as “confusion” about the graduation fee, explaining that while a portion of that fee covers the cost of commencement, it also covers various administrative expenses, degree audits and the printing and mailing of diplomas.
Moreover, he pointed out that even in a typical year, if a student chooses not to participate in the commencement ceremony, they’re still required to pay the fee.
Lambert said the commencement budget for this year is $36,000, not including administrative expenses, however, he was unable to provide a price tag for the vendor who will produce the virtual ceremony because the committee is still reviewing proposals.
He said the assumption that the school is taking the less expensive and easier route by opting for a virtual event is mistaken.
“It’s actually harder for us to pull off a virtual experience because we don’t have the wealth of knowledge, the institutional knowledge, that we have in pulling off in-person events,” he said.
Another critic of CU’s decision is senior and Student Government Association President Patrick Lucey, who called not having an in-person ceremony “devastating.”
“I personally think that we did have enough time to make it possible to have an in-person graduation,” he said.
While he understands the school’s reasoning, he said he doesn’t believe a virtual commencement will “ever be up to par” with an in-person experience.
Lucey said he supports his classmates’ efforts to hold an in-person event.
“If they can follow COVID protocol, then I’m totally OK with it. There’s nothing wrong with having seniors get together and just celebrate their accomplishments if they can safely distance themselves,” he said. “If they need my support, I will definitely be there.”
Despite his disappointment, Lucey said CU isn’t being intentionally hurtful to its students.
“I don’t think the university is out to destroy that moment,” he said. “It’s just a devastating situation for everybody. I hope, at the end of the day, we can all just get through this together.”
CU is setting a poor example of honoring their obligations to the students they claim to care about. It doesn't take a PhD in psychology to understand that these young people deserve to be recognized for their achievements Saying that there is not enough time is not an excuse... the grads are doing it for you. I also would like the administrations fees you itemized and posted. You owe that to the grads and the parents who paid for it. If running a graduation ceremony is beyond the ability that calls into question everything else they control. "Administrative fees" are one of the biggest contributors to making college beyond the reach of many. Again, post exactly what all of these fees are that prevent you from refunding the parents and students money. It's our money any we deserve to know.
To all of the students congratulations on your hard work and accomplishments. No matter how this turns out we are proud of you.
