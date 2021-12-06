CASTLETON — Castleton University students, whose stories were compiled into the book “COVID Chronicles: College Students Navigate Pandemic Life,” will host a book reception on Dec. 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the atrium of CU's fine arts center.
The students' stories began as a series of blogs posts as part of a Media Writing class assignment in which they were asked to write about their fears, hardships and thankful moments the pandemic created.
“What they produced included gut-wrenching posts about debilitating depression and Asian hatred,” stated CU Professor David Blow, who compiled and self-published the book. “But they also wrote heartfelt posts about being thankful for Vermont mountaintops — and one student even got married amidst it all.”
The public is welcome to attend the event, which will feature Blow and a majority of the student writers, who will be on hand to talk with visitors and sign books.
Appetizers and cake will be served. Copies of the book will be available for sale for $15.
For more information, contact Blow at 518-796-3975.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.