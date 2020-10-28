CASTLETON — Castleton University opened to a very different kind of semester this fall. The coronavirus pandemic kept some students away, with more than 80% opting to stay off campus. Also, those living on campus had to adjust to a different experience that included remote classes, facial coverings, social distancing, quarantines and limited opportunities for social gatherings.
The pandemic also presented a challenge to students and clubs working on social issues, forcing them to find new ways to engage the school community and get their messages out from a safe distance.
Earlier this month, the Student Government Association raised the Black Lives Matter flag on campus. The dedication ceremony drew more than 50 people, according to the Spartan student newspaper.
Matthew Patry, director of student activities, said a Pride flag will be displayed alongside the BLM flag in a ceremony scheduled for next semester.
Senior Raynolds Awusi is an SGA delegate who was involved with the BLM flag effort. He is also president of the soon-to-be-approved campus chapter of the NAACP.
In an email, Awusi wrote that the chapter, which is in process of being approved, has resorted to virtual meetings because of COVID-19.
He stated that his goals with the new chapter are “to be an outlet to combat racism, and to support anyone who is afraid of discussing any discriminatory or racist issues they may experience on campus or even off.”
“My long-term goal is to educate, educate students who may not understand what their peers have to go through, but are willing to learn,” he wrote, adding that he would like to similarly engage faculty and staff so they will be more receptive to having conversations on race with students.
Awusi stated he plans to educate people about what Black Lives Matter “truly means.”
“Saying ‘BLM’ does not discredit other races, we are simply pleading for basic human rights.”
“Too often we forget what others go through because it does not affect us,” he noted. “This NAACP chapter will shine light on issues minorities deal with each day, and, hopefully, everyone can have a better understanding and can be more helpful.”
Viviane D’Amico is a senior and president of Spectrum Pride, an LGBTQ-inclusive club that works to create a comfortable environment for people within the CU community. D’Amico noted that although the club is LGBTQ-inclusive, it is not LGBTQ-exclusive and allies welcome to join.
D’Amico, who is living on campus this semester, said things are “definitely different,” and acknowledged that people have been exceptionally busy.
“It's been hard to do much more than just make sure the club is still running,” D’Amico said.
In the past, Spectrum has advocated for more gender-inclusive housing on campus and led trainings for community advisers. D’Amico said the club plans to hold another such training this winter.
A small club with about nine members who meet weekly, D’Amico said they have worked to keep the bond between members strong. To that end, D’Amico started a pen-pal initiative to keep members on and off campus connected.
Another Spectrum member is working on creating an infographic poster explaining various “terms and identities” that would ultimately be displayed around campus, pending SGA approval.
Looking toward next semester, D’Amico said they are working on a project to provide faculty and staff with educational resources about gender and sexual identities to help them better support LGBTQ+ students.
“I've overall had a positive experience (at CU), but I've heard that some people have had less positive experiences,” D’Amico said. “I think it kind of depends on the people you encounter while you're on campus and the departments you end up involved with.”
Junior Aris Sherwood is a journalism major living off campus in Rutland. In June, Sherwood was one of the co-organizers of the Black Lives Matter rally held in the city.
She agrees that the pandemic has made it difficult to connect and organize with people.
“It's definitely really difficult to feel like you're in a community when you're not there, and community is one of the biggest things when it comes to activism,” she said, adding that she has tried to stay connected virtually.
A copy editor at the Castleton Spartan, Sherwood said she has been writing about issues such as Black Lives Matter. She recently wrote an article about the police department reform protests in Burlington. She said her writing has been her outlet for activism.
“I think the most important thing to remember is that even though you are home, and you are alone, these are still conversations we need to have,” she said.
Senior Adrianna Maher is a global studies major living at home in Burlington this semester.
“I had originally planned for being on campus and being active, setting up voter registration tables and things like that, but my plans have since shifted,” she said.
Maher has been using social media to get the word out and texting friends to remind them to vote.
She also writes for the Spartan. Recently, she wrote a piece about why voting matters.
Maher characterized political engagement and awareness of social issues as low among CU students, calling poor voter turnout numbers among students in recent election cycles a “disappointment.”
According to the National Study of Learning, Voting and Engagement conducted by the Institute for Democracy & Higher Education at Tufts University, CU students who are eligible to vote consistently turn out in fewer numbers than students overall at public four-year institutions.
“We're on campus - it's a little bubble, and I think it's hard to try to convince (students) to pop that bubble for themselves,” Maher said. “They want to stay comfortable.”
“I think that's kind of the big thing that myself and some others are trying to accomplish is popping that bubble.”
