Credit Union of Vermont has donated $3,000 to Rutland Community Cupboard.
Credit Union CEO Brian Fogg handed Community Cupboard executive director Rebekah Stephens the check at the end of an 8-foot tape measure "as a reminded of the need to maintain social distance."
Fogg said he was inspired in part by the cancellation of the Letter Carriers Food Drive, which was called off because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Area food shelves have seen a spike in demand and a drop in supply during the deadly global pandemic.
(1) comment
proud of my credit union!
