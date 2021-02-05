BERLIN — The only thing that could make Super Bowl Sunday better from where Lisa Walton will be sitting come game time is if Tom Brady were still wearing his old jersey.
“I’m a huge Patriots fan,” said Walton, who explained that because of Brady, she’ll be rooting for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
If Brady listens, he might actually be able to hear Walton because the Waterbury Center woman is one of 76 “health care superheroes” from New England who will be in the stands at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday.
“I’m totally shocked, excited and grateful,” Walton said Friday recalling the call she received from her supervisor telling her she’d just “won the lottery” and was one of four vaccinated Vermont health care workers headed to Super Bowl LV as part of broader contingent from New England.
All are health care workers. All have been vaccinated. Most are from Massachusetts, but 20 — four from each of the five other New England states — aren’t.
“I’m just lucky to be one of them,” said Walton, whose plans to catch her first-ever Patriots game at Gillette Stadium earlier this season were canceled on account of the pandemic.
“This more than makes up for it,” she said.
Walton has her favorite team to thank for what she predicted would be “a whirlwind, once-in-a-lifetime weekend.”
Ten months after sending the New England Patriots team plane to China to secure and retrieve desperately needed personal protective equipment for health care workers, the family of Patriots owner Robert Kraft was moved by a desire to reward front-line health care workers, like Walton, while highlighting the importance of getting vaccinated to stop the spread of COVID-19.
It's a message that resonates with Walton. Not because she has been vaccinated but because of what she does and the things she’d like to do again.
“When you have a chance to get the vaccine, take it,” Walton said. “The more people we have vaccinated, the faster we can get back to doing the things we love.”
Walton said this weekend will be an all-expenses-paid treat — and a blur — with a big game in the middle of it.
“It’s going to be incredible,” she said.
It sure sounds like it.
After spending Saturday night in Foxborough courtesy of the Patriots, Walton and the other “health care superheroes” will travel to Gillette Stadium on Sunday and receive a police escort to Logan Airport where they will board the Patriots’ team plane and fly to Tampa.
They will arrive in time to catch the NFL TikTok Tailgate Concert headlined by Miley Cyrus and then settle in for a Super Bowl that can’t disappoint Walton.
“I like (Patrick) Mahomes,” she said of the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback. “But if I had to pick I’d take the Bucs and Brady.”
According to Walton, the Patriots plane will fly the health care workers back after the game.
“We should be back in Boston at 4:45 a.m. (Monday),” she said.
Walton will spend a night in the hotel before coming back to Vermont with stories to tell her family and friends in Waterbury Center and her co-workers at Central Vermont Medical Center.dd
