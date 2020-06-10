The Rutland Stars won’t be dancing this year.
Organizers announced this week that the 10th “season” of “Dancing with the Rutland Stars” has been postponed to 2021.
The event, modeled on the TV show “Dancing with the Stars” pairs local celebrities with professional or semi-professional dancers to put on dance numbers in a competition judged by a panel and the audience. The annual fundraiser for Kids on the Move — a pediatric health program — and one of the local highlights of the year. In recent years, tickets to the show at the Paramount Theater have sold out in a matter of hours.
While the show was not scheduled until the fall, preparations would have begun this month, and organizer Carrie Allen said it was clear the COVID-19 pandemic would have been too great a complication.
“We were not in a position to put dancers and stars together to practice, and we didn’t want anyone underprepared for the event,” she said. “On the other end, we were not confident anyone would be willing to sit in a theater with 800 strangers in October. Being our 10th year, we didn’t want to shortchange it.”
Allen said that while the lineup had been chosen, stars and their trainers had not been introduced.
“We are not prepared to say those names,” she said. “Knowing it’s 18 months away, it’s possible there’d be changes to people’s commitments.”
“Dancing With the Rutland Stars” was launched in 2011 and quickly skyrocketed in popularity, inspiring other organizations to launch similar shows at the Paramount — many of which have been canceled as well as result of the pandemic this year.
Disclosure: The reporter participated in the 2018 “Dancing With the Rutland Stars.”
