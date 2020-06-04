MONTPELIER — The head of the state Department for Children and Families is calling it a career after some turbulent years and his replacement is ready to step up.
Gov. Phil Scott announced this week that Commissioner Ken Schatz will retire June 26. He will be replaced by Deputy Commissioner Sean Brown.
Throughout the course of his career, Schatz has worked as city attorney for Burlington, deputy defender general, as a juvenile defender and as general counsel for the Agency of Human Services. He took over as head of DCF in September 2014.
Schatz said he was planning to retire this year.
“It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a while, to be candid. I have been commissioner for almost six years. I had thought about when is the appropriate timing,” he said.
Schatz said the novel coronavirus pandemic has been a challenge for the state to deal with, but now that things are opening back up, he felt it was the right time to retire.
When Schatz took the job, the department was under scrutiny because of the deaths of two young children, 2-year-old Dezirae Sheldon and 14-month-old Peighton Geraw. Sheldon had been in DCF custody weeks before she was killed by her stepfather. Geraw’s family had been visited by a DCF worker hours before his death.
“Those two child fatalities, of children who had been in DCF custody, weighed very heavily on our system and, from my perspective, it was important to try and address and strike the appropriate balanced between child protection and reunification of children with their parents.
Schatz had to deal with another tragedy less than a year into the job. In August 2015 Jody Herring gunned down DCF worker Lara Sobel, 48, outside of the department’s offices in downtown Barre. Herring also killed three of her family members in Berlin. She has since pleaded guilty to four counts of murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.
The final straw for Herring appeared to be when her young daughter was taken from her custody by the state. Schatz said Sobel’s death was “incredibly devastating and challenging for all of us involved in child welfare.”
“It was horrific, let’s be clear. The idea of a murder of a committed, well-meaning, smart professional doing her best to support children and parents was just unbelievable. I think it forced us to be more concerned about safety of our staff, safety of other providers. Not just DCF, but other human service providers. So we had to be more mindful of issues relating to personal safety. We also had to continue to do our best to appropriately provide supervision and support for both the children and the parents that we’re engaged with,” he said.
The department’s offices were located inside City Place at the time of Sobel’s death, but they moved back into the courthouse next door for added safety because according to officials there are armed sheriff’s deputies inside the building at all times when it’s open.
After the murders, multiple people spoke publicly about how the sympathized with Herring. They talked about how their children had been taken away by the department.
Schatz said child welfare is an incredibly challenging arena. He said the department tries to do its best to protect children and support families. He pointed out, however, the department doesn’t make decisions unilaterally. The department works alongside the state’s attorney’s office, attorneys who represent families, as well as the judge who has the final say in child custody matters in family court.
“We’re part of a system, to be sure. But to me, it was very important to do our best to stabilize our system to strike the balance appropriately,” he said, adding the department does its best to make sure children remain with their parents.
Schatz said he’s proud of the department’s staff and the work they do. He was also proud of the effort made to raise the age of someone eligible for youthful offender status. He said science shows brains haven’t fully developed until someone is in their 20s. So he said it’s important if someone who is 18 years old is accused of committing a crime to be able to handle the matter in family court so that person doesn’t have a public criminal record dragging them down as they go forward in life.
He’s not sure what happens next, but Schatz said he’s ready to enjoy retirement.
“I’ve had a full career. I’ve done a lot of really interesting things. I’m looking forward to enjoying some time at home and maybe doing some traveling once the pandemic ends,” he said.
Schatz’s replacement didn’t see himself becoming the commissioner of the department when he took a job with the Agency of Human Services in 1997. He became deputy commissioner in April 2014, a few months before Schatz took over.
But Brown said the work has become a calling for him.
“For me, I really enjoy serving Vermonters, Vermonters in need and working with our partners across the board. And so this just happened to be a logical step for me in terms of where I am right now and I’m excited for the opportunity,” he said, adding it was bittersweet to see Schatz go because they made a good team.
His work as deputy commissioner has focused on the economic side of the department so he’s been collaborating with the other divisions within the department and is familiar with them. But he said he will need to dive into all aspects of the department to get a good handle on things.
Brown said he wants to continue with the work Schatz started and to build on it. The pandemic has caused massive damage to the economy and he said a big priority for him will be supporting residents with the programs and services the department offers. He said the department worked quickly to have its staff working from home to help stop the spread of the virus and they now need to assess how that will look going forward, including when the pandemic is over.
“I think there’s some tremendous opportunities there. We made a lot of temporary changes to our processes to really make it easier for Vermonters to access our programs and waived some different requirements that really paved the road for folks to access benefits and services much easier. I think we need to evaluate how those worked. I think many of them worked well and we want to consider whether we want to make some of those permanent changes,” he said.
