June has been a boom month for RV dealers across Vermont, but it is unclear whether the sharp increase in sales will make up for the nearly three months with almost no business due to the COVID-19 closure.
“Even though we lost March, April and May, we’re hoping to match last year,” said Bruce Mekkelsen, one of the owners with his sister Connie Mekkelsen of Mekkelsen RV Sales & Rentals in East Montpelier.
April and May are traditionally the busiest months for RV sales, he said, tough months to lose sales. According to Mekkelsen, the demand for RV campers, especially for travel trailers, is very strong but at the same time there is a shortage of supply from the manufactures which were also closed for more than two months.
Recreational vehicle manufacturers including Thor Industries Inc. headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, which owns Airstream, Iowa-based Winnebago Industries Inc. and Coachman of Middlebury, Indiana, all suspended operations due to COVID-19 pandemic. Most resumed operations early this month.
“We’ve definitely got the demand,” Connie Mekkelsen said. She is hopeful the manufactures will catch the supply up to the demand. “The good news is we’re here and we’re open for business.”
Zach Holzworth, sales manager for Brandon RV, also reports strong sales.
“Travel trailers are flying off the lot,” he said. Like the Mekkelsens, Holzworth said it is too early to rate the season. “The jury is out, call me back at the end of September or middle of October and then I’ll know if the season was a success or not,” he said.
Despite the pandemic-caused shutdown, Logan Gregoire, owner of Country Camper in East Montpelier and Epsom, New Hampshire, said sales so far this year have matched and possibly exceeded last year. “The June surge has been so strong we are on track to have an incredible year,” he said.
Country Campers rented 27 units during the shutdown, which were used to house the homeless in Chittenden County.
Part of the surge in interest for RVs may be due to a fear of travel.
According to a recently published survey from the US Travel Association that was conducted by MMGY Global, an integrated marketing firm focused on the travel, hospitality and entertainment industries, 68% of the people surveyed feel safe traveling in a personal vehicle including RVs but only 18% feel safe on domestic flight and just 11% feel safe flying internationally. Also helping boost RV sales is the temporary closure of the cruise industry.
“RVs offer a great alternative to people who are afraid to fly or don’t feel safe on a cruise ship,” Bruce Mekkelsen said.
Dan Kearney, owner of Dan Kearney’s RVs in Center Rutland, said he has been “flabbergasted” by the surge in sales. “We were at a loss for words to figure out why there was so much interest and then our customers told us they wanted to travel but did not want to fly or stay in motels.”
Kearney’s situation during the pandemic closure was different from the other dealers as he also sells and repairs cars and was deemed an essential business according to state rules and did not close his business.
“When we buy them, we sell them. We have nine trailers coming in next week and all but two are already sold,” he said.
Phil Ingrassia, president of the National RV Dealers Association, agreed that part of the recent surge is due both to fear of travel and also to limited options with the cruise industry shuttered.
“This is just a short-term gain. What we need long term is a good economy. For our business there is no substitute to good jobs and a strong economy,” he said.
The June sales surge is nationwide, according to Ingrassia. “Entry level sales of travel trailers is hotter than a pistol,” he said. The NRVDA website has seen a 170% increase in traffic this past month. Due to the late start for summer travel, Ingrassia predicts that the sales season this year will extend further into the fall than usual.
According to RVshare of Austin, Texas, a peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace similar to Airbnb, bookings for the July 4th holiday are up 81% over last year.
“We continue to see record-breaking days leading up to the Fourth of July and expect to see this trend carry on throughout the holiday weekend,” said Jon Gray, RVshare’s CEO. “This speaks to the increasing relevance of RV rentals as a budget-friendly way to travel this summer that gives travelers control over where they stay and go.”
The RV industry has faced significant challenges before, Bruce Mekkelsen said, and the industry has always bounced back. “It’s a very resilient industry,” he said.
The worst year was 1979 when he was in high school and his parents owned the business.
The interest rate to buy an RV that year reached 21% and very few were buying. The 1973 gas shortage hurt sales as did the 2008 recession.
Mekkelsen said he is confident the industry will survive this latest storm as it has in the past because RV camping is a family centered activity unmatched by any other option. “One of the advantages of RV camping is it brings the family together and creates memories around the campfire they’ll never forget. Wherever you settle your door at night, you’re home,” he said.
