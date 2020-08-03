WATERBURY — The head of the Department of Corrections says Vermont wouldn’t have known over 90 of its inmates had the novel coronavirus at a private prison in Mississippi had six of those inmates not been brought back and tested.
Interim Corrections Commissioner James Baker took the blame for the outbreak. Baker said at a news conference Monday the state’s inmates at Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility will now receive the same testing those who are housed in the state receive and will be added to the rotation of facilities regularly tested by the department.
According to the department, six inmates were brought back to Vermont last week from the private prison to Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland. As part of the state’s protocol, the inmates were isolated and tested and all were positive for the virus that causes COVID-19. They were brought back to Vermont for programming and release planning, according to the department.
The department said a seventh inmate, who is still in Mississippi, also tested positive. The department then attempted to test all of the state’s inmates at that facility. Of the 219 Vermont inmates, all but eight agreed to be tested and the department announced Sunday 84 additional inmates have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total infected inmates to 92.
The state is waiting on the rest of the results from the tests which have been sent to a private lab in Texas. Baker said he hoped to have those results Monday or hopefully Tuesday at the latest.
Around 30 Vermont inmates have tested negative in Mississippi and the commissioner said they will be tested again in a week.
Baker said because Mississippi didn’t have access to enough tests, that state was only testing people who had symptoms. But he is ultimately responsible for the Vermont inmates so he said he would take the blame for the incident. He said some of the inmates are showing symptoms from the virus, but none are severe enough to require increasing their level of care.
Baker said there were issues with testing capacity when Vermont wanted all of its inmates tested in Mississippi after the positive cases were discovered and there had been discussion about sending Vermont tests south. He said officials from both states ended up working out the testing issues.
The commissioner said CoreCivic, the company that operates the Mississippi facility, has agreed to test all of its staff. Baker said the department has also asked the company to give the Vermont inmates 24/7 access to registered nurses. He said the state is also working on hiring an “independent medical monitor” in Mississippi to provide oversight for the inmates’ care.
The inmates had been mostly secluded from the rest of the inmates at the facility. But officials at the department said some of them have jobs at the prison which causes them to interact with other inmates. Contact tracing at the facility is underway.
Had those inmates brought to Rutland last week not been returned to Vermont and tested, Baker said the state wouldn’t have known its inmates were infected out of state.
“Our protocols that we worked on hard here are what caught this. I’m hoping that we caught it early enough that we can do the right intervention, mitigation and providing community-level care to our inmates,” he said.
Ryan Gustin, public affairs manager at CoreCivic, said the company has “rigorously followed the guidance of local, state and federal health authorities, as well as our government partners,” even before any confirmed cases in its facilities.
Gustin said the facility has followed guidelines from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, which have evolved over time, since the onset of the pandemic and the company is continuing to work closely with Vermont officials “to enhance procedures as needed.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
