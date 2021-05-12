BURLINGTON — With one of the coronavirus vaccines close to approval for those aged 12 to 15 years old, two doctors at University of Vermont Medical Center say the science shows the risks associated with getting the vaccine are far outweighed by the risks of contracting the coronavirus.
The hospital held a media availability virtually by Zoom on Wednesday to discuss the expected announcement that the Pfizer vaccine will be given emergency use authorization by the federal government for anyone 12 years old and older.
Dr. Benjamin Lee is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at UVMMC. Lee said he’s “thrilled” with the fact that by May 2021, a vaccine is already available for kids as young as 12.
“It’s a stunning achievement,” he said. “I think the data are very clear that the vaccine is safe and effective, and I can’t wait for Vermont’s adolescents to start getting vaccinated.”
Vaccine hesitancy has been a bit of an issue in Vermont and a bigger issue across the country. Part of that hesitancy comes from some not trusting a vaccine that they see as brand new and not thoroughly tested.
Lee said it’s unfortunate that people think the vaccines were developed too quickly. He said his career involves researching vaccines.
“Just because these (vaccines) were developed in record time, that does not mean shortcuts were taken. When I look at the safety data, when I look at the efficacy data, the trials were done very well and with very strong, very robust results. We almost did too good of a job in getting these vaccines out because now there is this question and this concern,” he said.
While children are at lower risk of developing severe symptoms or dying from the virus, he said it doesn’t appear teenagers are at any lower risk of developing prolonged symptoms, referred to as “long-haulers.”
“Even if that is not the same as having a child critically ill in the hospital, I think in terms of quality of life and long-term effects, we are seeing that this is happening with our children,” he said.
He said teenagers do appear to be able to spread the virus easier than younger children.
Lee said kids had many things taken away from them this past year because they weren’t protected against the virus.
“For the first time, teens now have a way that they can actually do something to take their lives back. We shouldn’t underestimate how much good it will do for kids to get vaccinated, simply to help us return to life as we knew it pre-pandemic,” he said.
Dr. Marjorie Meyer is the director of the hospital’s maternal fetal medicine program. Meyer discussed pregnant women getting vaccinated.
She said the main concern for pregnant women was they weren’t included in the vaccine studies. But about 30,000 of them have since been vaccinated as of February.
She said doctors were comfortable offering the vaccines to pregnant women because there was no data to show doing so would cause them harm.
“But we had very, very well-documented harms about COVID in non-pregnant (women) and especially in pregnancy. We knew that if you had COVID when you’re pregnant, your pregnancy was at much higher risk for adverse outcomes,” she said.
