The downtown hotel project has become the latest casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a letter to the Board of Aldermen from Rutland Redevelopment Authority executive director Brennan Duffy, developer DEW Construction has abandoned its plans to build a hotel on Wales Street.
“As you recall, at this time last year things were looking pretty positive, with DEW Construction moving forward with plans to develop the Berwick site into a long-awaited hotel,” Duffy wrote in the letter, which was part of the informational packet for next week’s Board of Aldermen meeting. “Unfortunately, I received a letter from the DEW Construction vice president of business development on May 5th informing that due in large part to the COVID-19 pandemic and its negative effect on the overall economy, and specifically the credit markets, DEW is no longer pursuing the Rutland City Hotel Project.”
A call to DEW was not immediately returned Friday afternoon.
DEW announced in 2018 it was developing a hotel on the site of the former Rutland Herald building and the downtown parking pit, which lies where the Berwick Hotel once stood. The project was estimated at $20 million.
Last May, representatives of DEW met with city officials, presenting preliminary design ideas and taking feedback. At that time, they said they envisioned a four or five-story building housing a Hilton or Marriott with roughly 100 rooms.
The project was dependent on a particular tax credit, and the project was pushed back by a year after DEW said there was a timing issue with their application.
“We, collectively, have been working towards the goal of a downtown hotel in earnest for the last seven years and I know we will continue to do so,” Duffy wrote. “With this latest setback the RRA will be considering options for next steps and providing information to the administration, Board of Aldermen and other city stakeholders in the near future.”
The letter ended with a request for the board to refer the issue to committee for further discussion.
Mayor David Allaire said his impression was that hotel projects were failing all over for similar reasons and that there likely wasn’t much for the city to do in the immediate future.
“We’re still day-to-day on just trying to keep the city together,” he said. “Until we can figure out our financial situation and feel better about Fiscal ’21 ... a big project like that is not something we’re going to be working on tomorrow.”
However, Allaire said it is still high on his priority list.
“That is a significant piece of property over there,” he said. “I think that project would have carried on except for the COVID-19 pandemic. These are the types of things that have huge implications for the future of the city.”
The Mitchell family retained the property when it sold the Rutland Herald in 2016, and the building has been vacant since the Herald moved to Grove Street in 2017. DEW signed a $620,000 purchase agreement contingent on getting the tax credit. Previous efforts at development had been hampered by the presence in the pit of contaminants from a dry cleaner and an auto repair shop that once stood on the site as well as from the Herald’s printing operation.
Rob Mitchell said Friday his family was trying to figure out what happens next.
“It’s not ideal,” he said. “We’re not developers and the building isn’t currently generating any income, and it’s all made worse by the coronavirus crisis. There aren’t any eggs in our basket.”
Mitchell said they hope to find someone else to partner with.
“The environmental contamination — we can’t access any of the funds to do the cleanup,” he said. “It has to be a new owner. ... We always needed a partner to really do anything with the property.”
gordon.dritschilo
@rutlandherald.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.